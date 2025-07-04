'Monaco: Recto Verso' Vintage Meets Visionary: A Provocative Contemporary Art Show Reframes Monaco's Iconic Identity

Past and present converge: a vintage postcard refracted through the artist's gaze.

Red Boy loves his postcard of Monaco - where memory are made.

From the Rock of Monaco, the port unfolds like a living postcard.

A time-twisting exhibition where antique postcards ignite bold contemporary visions-reframing Monaco through art, memory, and modern imagination.

- Clem Chambers, Contemporary Artist & Co-CuratorMONACO, MONACO, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- History isn't behind us. It's beneath our fingertips. That's the pulse of“Monaco: Recto Verso,” a bold and immersive contemporary art exhibition now electrifying the walls of La Vitrine Contemporaine de Monaco, in the historic Palais de La Scala, steps from the Casino de Monte-Carlo. This exhibition, curated by The Meloy Art in collaboration with Circle of Zoia and the Association des Cartophiles de Monaco, runs through August 31, 2025-and it's free and open 24/7.This is no ordinary postcard collection.“Monaco: Recto Verso” unites historical ephemera and avant-garde expression, positioning 19th- and 20th-century postcards as both cultural artifacts and artistic catalysts. These century-spanning visuals of Monaco-from its Belle Époque harbors to today's architectural gloss-are reimagined through the creative lenses of four celebrated contemporary artists:.Zoia Skoropadenko – internationally exhibited painter known for her emotional minimalism.Clem Chambers – conceptual artist whose narrative works straddle history and speculation.Gérard Pettiti – painter and draughtsman with a distinct Mediterranean sensitivity.Fabrice Monaci – multimedia artist exploring the tensions of memory and geometryTheir new works-spanning collage art, mixed media, modern drawing, and neo-figurative painting-create a visual dialogue between past and future, mapping Monaco's evolving identity onto physical and imagined landscapes.At its core, this exhibition is a memetic act-reshaping how we consume and interpret image culture. Visitors will engage with archival postcards not as passive nostalgia but as living, dynamic prompts that challenge perception and inspire interpretation.The Association des Cartophiles de Monaco, among the oldest cultural organizations in the Principality, lends its priceless archive to ground the show in authenticity and visual heritage. As Monaco becomes a nexus for emerging contemporary art and experimental storytelling, this collaboration places the Principality at the intersection of visual anthropology, urban memory, and cultural innovation.________________________________________EXHIBITION AT A GLANCETitle: Monaco: Recto VersoDates: Now through August 31, 2025Venue: La Vitrine Contemporaine de Monaco, Palais de La Scala, 1 Avenue Henri Dunant, Monte-CarloAdmission: FreeHours: Open 24/7________________________________________🔗 PRESS & CONTACTPress Contact: ...Website:________________________________________Organized by: The Meloy ArtIn Collaboration With: Circle of Zoia & Association des Cartophiles de MonacoSupported By: Monaco's vibrant network of artists, collectors, and patrons of cultural innovation

