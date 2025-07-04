Eritrea: Students' Summer Work Program At National Level

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, July 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

Mr. Fitwi Woldegergis, Director of the Students' Summer Work Program, indicated that the program is set to be conducted from 7 July to 16 August at the national level.

In this 27th round of the program, about 30,000 students-including 41% female students-along with around 1,000 teachers, medical, and agricultural experts, will participate from 150 centers.

Mr. Fitwi further indicated that 95% of the participants will engage in water and soil conservation activities, afforestation, preparation of holes for tree planting, road renovation, construction of terraces, and environmental sanitation at schools and surrounding areas. The remaining 5% will participate in road traffic safety and documentation work in Asmara, Keren, and Mendefera.

According to the program plan, about 1.3 million tree seedlings will be planted, 1,100 km of terraces and over 41,000 cubic meters of water catchment schemes in arable lands will be constructed, and 630 km of terraces along with about 24,000 cubic meters of water catchment schemes will be renovated.

Due to climate conditions, the program in the Northern and Southern Red Sea Regions commenced in the first week of June.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.