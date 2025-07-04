Eritrea: Students' Summer Work Program At National Level
Mr. Fitwi Woldegergis, Director of the Students' Summer Work Program, indicated that the program is set to be conducted from 7 July to 16 August at the national level.
In this 27th round of the program, about 30,000 students-including 41% female students-along with around 1,000 teachers, medical, and agricultural experts, will participate from 150 centers.
Mr. Fitwi further indicated that 95% of the participants will engage in water and soil conservation activities, afforestation, preparation of holes for tree planting, road renovation, construction of terraces, and environmental sanitation at schools and surrounding areas. The remaining 5% will participate in road traffic safety and documentation work in Asmara, Keren, and Mendefera.
According to the program plan, about 1.3 million tree seedlings will be planted, 1,100 km of terraces and over 41,000 cubic meters of water catchment schemes in arable lands will be constructed, and 630 km of terraces along with about 24,000 cubic meters of water catchment schemes will be renovated.
Due to climate conditions, the program in the Northern and Southern Red Sea Regions commenced in the first week of June.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment