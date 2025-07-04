Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued Amid Cyclonic Formation Check

WB Weather Forecast: West Bengal has been experiencing intermittent rainfall since Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in several districts on Friday. Find out what the weather will be like throughout the day. View the photo gallery

Kolkata Weather

Due to a cyclonic circulation over Odisha and adjoining West Bengal and the influence of the east-west trough, rain is expected in West Bengal. Rainfall will increase in South Bengal from Friday to Sunday.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, rainfall will increase in North Bengal from Tuesday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds will prevail in the state for the next five days.

Scattered heavy rain in North Bengal. Rainfall will increase from Tuesday, July 8. There is a possibility of more rain in the five districts above, including Darjeeling.

Scattered heavy rain will occur in the two districts of Dinajpur. Heavy rain will continue in one or two districts till Sunday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in several spells in all districts. Along with gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Heavy to very heavy rain will occur in most districts of North Bengal from Tuesday.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a warning of scattered heavy rain in South Bengal from Friday to Sunday. Partly cloudy sky expected. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in all districts.

Light gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometers. Heavy rain may occur from Friday to Sunday in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura districts.

Possibility of scattered heavy rain in eight districts on Saturday. Heavy rain is likely in Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts on Saturday. Scattered heavy rain warning in East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts. After scattered rain on Monday and Tuesday, the amount of rain will decrease from Wednesday in South Bengal.

The possibility of heavy rain will increase on Friday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in North and South 24 Parganas districts. Heavy rain will occur in Nadia, East and West Burdwan districts. The possibility of rain will increase in the remaining coastal and adjoining districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and light gusty winds.