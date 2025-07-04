No Link Between Vaccination And Sudden Cardiac Death In Youth: Dr Randeep Guleria (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday said that recent studies by ICMR and AIIMS have clearly shown there is no link between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden cardiac deaths among young people.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, he addressed concerns that have been circulating in various sections of society regarding heart-related deaths after vaccination.

Here are excerpts of the interview:

IANS: The joint study of ICMR and AIIMS has concluded that there's no link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac arrests in youth. How do you see this outcome?

Dr Randeep Guleria: Yes, there has been a lot of concern recently about young people dying from sudden heart problems. Many were wondering if it could be due to the COVID vaccine. But now, studies by ICMR and AIIMS have clearly shown there is no such connection.

From my personal experience as well, we have seen young people suffering from heart issues even before COVID. These were usually linked to genetic factors and major lifestyle changes.

Our eating habits have become unhealthy. The traditional diet of green leafy vegetables and fruits has been replaced by fast food. Physical activity has decreased, especially as more young people now do desk jobs.

This has led to weight gain and obesity. Due to such lifestyle and genetic reasons, heart attacks in our population are happening 10 years earlier than in western countries. So, vaccination is not responsible. The causes are different.

IANS: When and why did people start linking vaccines to heart problems? Do vaccines have any negative effects on the body?

Dr Randeep Guleria: Every medicine, including vaccines, can have some side effects. But since vaccines are given to healthy people, their side effects are monitored very closely.

There are dedicated systems set up by the government, WHO, and other organisations to track this. According to all this data, the side effects of COVID vaccines are very minimal, and the benefits are much greater.

In fact, India was able to fight COVID-19 effectively because of its strong vaccination programme. Two vaccines were launched quickly, and this helped save many lives. So, I would say vaccines were extremely helpful, not harmful.

IANS: What about cases where no clear cause of death is found? The person's heart and lungs were functioning fine.

Dr Randeep Guleria: Such deaths are unfortunate and worrying. But most of them are still linked to lifestyle problems like unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. Young people need to become more aware. They should exercise, eat healthily, and maintain a good weight. We should return to our traditional Indian food instead of western-style fast food.

As I said earlier, there is no link between the COVID vaccine and such deaths. But yes, it is true that heart problems among young people are rising, and we need to talk more openly and responsibly about this issue.

IANS: What is your view on anti-aging medicines? Should they be banned?

Dr Randeep Guleria: Anti-aging medicine is becoming very popular but it's mostly unregulated. Many of these products are sold without proper scientific studies to prove they work. Some may even have harmful side effects, especially if taken for long periods.

There is definitely a need to regulate such medicines. If there's no proper evidence about their safety or usefulness, and they are found to be harmful, then yes -- they should be banned. The same applies to other medicines, like muscle-building drugs that are often misused.