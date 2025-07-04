JA Mining Unveils AI-Powered Engine, Rewriting The Rules Of Crypto Mining
London, UK, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JA Mining, a global leader in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI optimization engine. This landmark upgrade is designed to transform how users select contracts, manage energy use, and maximize returns across the company's worldwide mining network.
Where traditional platforms leave users choosing based on fixed variables, JA Mining 's new engine automatically analyzes over 70 data points , including coin volatility, contract ROI curves, energy prices, and network saturation. As a result, clients enjoy more optimized mining cycles-without manual intervention.
“Mining shouldn't just be passive-it should be precise,” explains JA Mining's CEO.“Our new engine lets users dynamically guide infrastructure, not just rent it, aligning AI performance with financial intent.”
Key Differentiators:
- Real-time contract refinement through desktop and mobile dashboards
Smart power reallocation , shifting hashing power to green-energy centers during optimal windows
Predictive ROI analytics , surpassing traditional plans by an average of 23% in testing phases
Seamless automation , from contract matching to portfolio rebalancing with a single click
Importantly, every AI-recommended contract supports daily payouts, and users can start mining from just $100-with top-tier options scaling into six figures for institutional clients.
(See more contract details)
Built for a Greener Tomorrow
Powered by a distributed network of more than 100 mining facilities in regions like Northern Europe, Central Asia, and North Africa, JA Mining's infrastructure runs on 100% renewable energy . This commitment ensures not just profitability, but eco-conscious operations at scale.
New users receive a $100 bonus upon signup , and additional income can be earned through a referral program-no deposit required.
Democratizing Crypto Mining
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in London, JA Mining has empowered over 7 million users across 180 countries . With its transparent income reporting, AI-enhanced strategy, and sustainability-first model, the company is reimagining crypto mining-making it scalable, smart, and suited to modern financial portfolios.
As more investors seek stability in a volatile market, JA Mining's AI-powered, cloud-first approach offers a compelling alternative-combining algorithmic strategy, clean energy, and ease of access.
For more information, visit:
Media inquiries: ...
Attachment
-
JAMINING
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment