As Trump's“Big Beautiful Bill” Draws Fiscal Scrutiny, Jim Rickard's Presentation Reveals A Long-Ignored National Asset That Could Tip The Balance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, MD, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As lawmakers and economists debate the scope and cost of President Trump's highly anticipated“Big Beautiful Bill”-a sweeping economic and infrastructure initiative-a released presentation from economic analyst Jim Rickards details a secretive resource that could be an unconventional solution hiding in plain sight.

According to Rickards, the U.S. may already have the means to underwrite a new era of growth-without printing more money, raising taxes, or borrowing from foreign rivals.

“For decades, we refused to touch it,” Rickards says.“But today, for the first time in half a century... that's all about to change”.

Federal Lands Could Hold Key to Unprecedented Economic Unlock

Rickards' presentation draws attention to a network of untapped natural resources buried beneath federally owned land-resources that, until recently, were functionally off-limits to the public or private sector.

The scale is staggering. According to the brief:

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California... $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas” .

These resource zones-spanning across acres upon acres of public land-contain essential materials used in everything from energy and defense to electronics and AI systems.

“It's enough to take a 100% stake in every company listed on the NASDAQ. From NVIDIA, to Google, to Amazon. And buy every private home in the United States,” Rickards explains .

“We've Been Acting Like We're Broke. But We're Not.”

Rickards, who helped guide the U.S. through multiple financial crises and national security threats, believes Washington has overlooked what could be America's most underutilized asset.

“You could watch your own net worth soar in the years ahead,” he says-though he cautions,“This is not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks” .

“The government has raided the Social Security trust fund so many times, it is practically gone... But this is different. Very different” .

Trump's Vision: A New Economic Frontier

President Trump has made clear that domestic resource development will be a cornerstone of his policy. His remarks point toward a major strategic pivot.

“There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth. And we're not allowed to use it because of the environment... I'm going to open them up. I'm going to let them use it,” Trump said.

Rickards sees this as a monumental inflection point-not just politically, but economically.

“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars' worth of resources, right here in America” .

“Not a Windfall-A Wake-Up Call”

While headlines focus on federal budgets and debt ceilings, Rickards is urging policymakers to reframe the conversation.

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they're worth trillions of dollars. And now... for the first time in half a century-we can go get them” .

He says America's current financial bind isn't a matter of shortage-but access.

“The U.S. Geological Survey does indeed report on the vast store of wealth locked on our Federal Lands... But they don't look at it from a financial standpoint”.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He played a key role in the Petrodollar Accord in the 1970s, has helped coordinate federal responses to major financial and geopolitical crises, and is a New York Times bestselling author of seven books on economics and intelligence. Today, Rickards provides forward-looking analysis on the intersection of economics, national resources, and global power.

