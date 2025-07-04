NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato To Add Ninja Twist To Japanese Obon Festival With Summer Event

The attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori will hold the "Summer Party with the Tailed Beasts" from July 12 to August 31

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori will be hosting a seasonal ninja-themed summer festival, "Summer Party with the Tailed Beasts", at its popular attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. The event will put a ninja twist on Japanese summer traditions, and will be held on weekends and Japanese national holidays from Saturday, July 12 through Sunday, August 31.

This year's Shinobi-Zato summer festival features a traditional Japanese "bon odori" dance typically performed during the August "Obon" festival, to the drum rhythm of the iconic "Bijuu Kazoe Uta" ("Tailed Beast Counting Song") from the anime series NARUTO: SHIPPUDEN. Guests can also participate in shuriken ninja star training, traditional Japanese festival games, and a special "Tailed Beast Stamp Rally" themed on all nine of the tailed beasts - Shukaku, Matatabi, Isobu, Son Goku, Kokuo, Saiken, Chomei, Gyuki, and Kurama. Those who complete all the missions and collect every stamp will receive a limited edition "Original Tailed Beast Fan" as a special reward. Special "festival stalls" will be installed, giving visitors a chance to experience a unique ninja twist on a traditional Japanese summer "matsuri" festival.

■Outline:“Summer Party with the Tailed Beasts”

Duration: Saturday, July 12 - Sunday, August 31 (held on weekends and national holidays)

*Held daily during the national Obon holidays (Wednesday, August 13 - Sunday, August 17)

Location: In front of Hokage Rock at“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”, within anime park Nijigen no Mori (Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park)

Contents:

1.“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” Original Bon Odori Dance (held 4:00 p.m.)

The Bon Odori dance is performed to the tune of the“Tailed Beast Counting Song” in front of Hokage Rock within the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction area. Participants will receive an“Original Tailed Beast Sticker” as a present.

2. Shinobi-Zato Summer Festival (held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.)

・Tailed Beast Super Ball Scooping / 300 yen per play

・Shuriken Training / 200 yen per play

・Boruto's Burger Target / 300 yen per play

・Candy Grabbing / 200 yen per play

・Ramune / 500 yen per bottle

3. Tailed Beast Stamp Rally

Collect stamps on a quest themed on the Tailed Beasts from the anime. Visitors complete missions to collect 9 stamps located in the attraction area. Those who collect all stamps will receive an“Original Tailed Beast Fan” as a present.

Time: Varies by activity

Price: Varies by activity. Separate admission ticket required to enter attraction area.

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

Website: naruto_shinobizato/

■Reference: "Shinobi-Zato Annual Pass"

Anime park Nijigen no Mori has launched the "Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport" for its ninja-themed attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, allowing unlimited readmission to the attraction for one year from the first planned visit. There are three types of passes:

1. "Genin Passport"

Standard attractions "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll)

Adults 10,000 yen, Children 5,500 yen (tax incl.)

2. "Chunin Passport"

Content of Genin Passport, plus one special mission and one "Hidden Leaf Village Headband" (black, blue, or red)

Adults 15,500 yen, Children 11,000 yen (tax incl.)

3. "Jonin Passport"

Content of Chunin Passport, plus a selection between one "Sage Mode Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd Backpack"

Adults 22,000 yen, Children 17,500 yen (tax incl.)

* Passes are valid for one year from the first scheduled date of entry.

* "Adults" refers to those 12 and up; "Children" refers to ages 5 to 11.

* Some days are excluded from entry with the Genin Passport; details are listed on the official website.

* The "Hidden Leaf Village Headband", "Sage Mode Bag", and "Gaara's Gourd Backpack" included in the "Chunin Passport" and/or "Jonin Passport" are limited to one per person.

* The type and amount of gifted novelty items may be subject to change.

* Misconduct observed during a visit may lead to the revocation of a pass holders' right of admission.

Bonus: - One extra topping for a purchase of "Ichiraku Ramen" at the park

- Pass renewals may be purchased with a discount of 1,000 yen.

Notes:

- Availability and contents of the novelty items may change depending on the season.

- Severe misconduct during visits may result in the revocation of entry rights, even during the event period.

Tickets:

Website:

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Byron Russel

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.