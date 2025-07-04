Lung Transplant Growth Drives Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Transformation In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market size has shown remarkable growth over the years. Its size is forecasted to escalate from $1.46 billion in 2024 to reach $1.59 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. This growth during the historic period is driven by several factors: an increase in post-transplant complications, a growing awareness among healthcare professionals, the increased use of immunosuppressive therapies, focused research on rare pulmonary disorders, and the broadening adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging and lung function tests.

How Rapidly Is The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Expected To Grow?

In the coming years, the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market is likely to witness substantial growth. Estimates suggest that the market will escalate to $2.23 billion in 2029, indicating a CAGR of 8.9%. The momentum in the forecast period can be traced to a global increase in lung transplant procedures, a burgeoning pipeline of targeted BOS therapies, increased governmental and private funding for orphan diseases, growing collaborations and licensing agreements, and a surge in demand for personalized medicine and biomarkers.

What Key Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market?

The growth of the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market is being propelled by the rising number of lung transplantations. A lung transplantation is a surgical operation where a damaged or malfunctioning lung is replaced with a healthy lung from a donor to improve breathing. The number of lung transplants has surged due to improvements in surgical techniques which have significantly uplifted the success rates and decreased complications, making the procedure safer and more accessible for patients in need. Lung transplantation is an effective treatment for advanced bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome as it replaces damaged lungs with healthy donor lungs, thus improving breathing and lung function.

Who Are The Key Players In The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market?

Major companies operating in the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market include Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, University of California Health, Texas Children's Hospital, Incyte Corporation, Apollo Hospitals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals plc, Zambon Company S.p.A., Fortis Healthcare, St. Louis Children's Hospital, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Medicover Hospitals, Renovion Inc., Mereo BioPharma Group PLC, OrphAI Therapeutics, Koutif Therapeutics, ArkBio, Altavant Sciences, Breath Therapeutics, and University of Alberta Hospital.

What Trends And Advancements Are Emerging In The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market?

Key companies in the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market are now focusing on developing advanced solutions like at-home nebulized therapy. This enhances medication adherence and slows the progression of the disease through targeted, continuous treatment. At-home nebulized therapy involves using a nebulizer to convert liquid medication into a mist, enabling direct delivery to the lungs. This convenient, self-administered treatment allows effective management of respiratory conditions from the comfort of home.

How Is The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market Segmented?

The bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Treatment Type: Medication, Oxygen Therapy, Lung Transplant

2 By Diagnosis: Pulmonary Function Tests, Imaging Tests, Lung Biopsy, Other Diagnosis

3 By Disease Type: Acute Bronchiolitis, Chronic Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Medication: Immunosuppressants, Corticosteroids, Antibiotics, Bronchodilators, Anti-Inflammatory Agents

2 By Oxygen Therapy: Continuous Oxygen Therapy, Intermittent Oxygen Therapy, Portable Oxygen Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

3 By Lung Transplant: Single Lung Transplant, Double Lung Transplant, Living Donor Lung Transplant, Retransplantation

What Regional Insights Are Available For The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Market?

North America was the largest region in the bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report includes regional analysis for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

