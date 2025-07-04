Market Calm Masks Trade Shock Risk: EBC Financial Group Warns Ahead Of July 9 Deadline

As the U.S. prepares to unveil new tariff measures, EBC Financial Group weighs the cost of policy uncertainty, market recalibration, and shifting trade flows for investors worldwide.

With volatility near four-month lows and risk-on flows accelerating, traders may be underpricing disruptive global trade policy shifts

DC, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the July 9 expiration of President Trump's 90-day tariff pause approaches, global markets are enjoying a wave of calm. Risk appetite has returned, volatility has fallen, and positioning has skewed toward optimism. But according to analysts at EBC Financial Group (EBC) , this surface-level calm may be obscuring deep structural risk.

“The VIX is being crushed, but that doesn't mean the market is calm-it just means hedges are being unwound as traders chase upside,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.“What concerns us is how underprepared the market seems for a policy event that could structurally reshape trade flows. If something breaks, we could see a reflexive spike in risk-off moves.”

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) closed at 16.64 on July 2-its lowest in four months and down sharply from its April peak of 52. While this reflects strong inflows into risk assets, EBC analysts caution that volatility instruments like the VIX are derivative tools influenced more by positioning flows than sentiment itself. The unwinding of hedges may be suppressing volatility just as global trade risks intensify.

Risk Appetite Returns - But for How Long?

Despite a quieter day on July 2, the VIX briefly spiked to 17.37 in pre-market trading, before retreating to 16.64-a sign that investor caution remains elevated. Market sensitivity is evident: Japan's NIKKEI 225 slipped 0.2% the same day in response to tariff headlines.

“The market seems confident that Trump will pull back, as he has before,” added Barrett.“But confidence can create complacency. And complacency in the face of structural policy risk is dangerous.”

Meanwhile, global fund managers continue to cite geopolitical tensions-particularly around trade policy-as a leading concern for Q3. Investors are increasingly rotating out of supply chain-exposed assets, especially in semiconductors, automotive, and consumer electronics.

What Traders Should Watch Next

Should tariffs be reintroduced, EBC expects ripple effects across asset classes. Asia-Pacific equities, particularly in countries like Japan and Vietnam, remain highly sensitive to trade rhetoric. Emerging market currencies, including the Mexican peso and Vietnamese dong, may come under pressure, while demand for safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar could rise.

EBC analysts recommend closely monitoring manufacturing PMIs from tariff-sensitive economies, as well as flow data in ETFs tied to U.S. industrials, logistics, and alternative supply chain hubs like India and Brazil. Commentary from the Federal Reserve will also be crucial, as global trade tensions could influence the central bank's trajectory for rate normalisation. Even if the July 9 deadline passes without formal action, the repricing of risk may have already created asymmetric opportunities for well-positioned traders.

Tariff Rhetoric Widens: Japan Now in the Crosshairs

While the original focus was on major trade partners such as China, Mexico, and Vietnam, recent remarks by Trump suggest that Japan may also be targeted in a potential second term. According to The Japan Times, he has floated the idea of imposing reciprocal tariffs as high as 35% on Japanese imports-surpassing even proposed China levels-in a renewed push to secure trade concessions.

This reflects a shift away from specific trade grievances toward a broader surplus-based doctrine-one that threatens to strain long-standing alliances and global trade norms.

“Tariffs are no longer just about trade deficits-they've become instruments of political signalling,” added Barrett.“This shift toward politicised trade policy has direct implications for volatility, especially in sectors like tech, autos, and manufacturing.”

Manufacturing Hubs Face Renewed Exposure

Vietnam and Mexico, which benefited from tariff-induced supply chain shifts during the 2018–2019 trade war, are again in focus.

Vietnam had been facing the threat of a 46% U.S. tariff-a move that alarmed regional markets. However, recent negotiations have resulted in a tentative agreement: a 20% tariff will apply to direct Vietnamese exports, and a 40% tariff will target goods transhipped through Vietnam to the U.S. Despite easing from earlier proposals, the economic impact remains material. Vietnam's Q2 GDP growth was projected at 7.6%, but a 10% decline in U.S.-bound exports could shave 0.8 percentage points off growth, and IMF projections warn of a slowdown to 5.4% if tariff uncertainty persists.

Mexico, too, remains exposed. While no new tariffs have been announced yet, analysts cite CEPR research indicating that during the 2018–2019 trade war, Mexico's exports benefitted from trade diversion, with a 4.2% gain per 25 percentage point tariff applied to comparable Chinese products.

China Remains Central to Global Trade Risk

China's trade landscape offers a mixed picture. In March, exports surged 12.4% year-on-year, reaching US $314 billion with a US$103 billion surplus-largely driven by front-loaded shipments ahead of anticipated tariff actions.

However, May 2025 saw a notable deceleration: export growth slowed to 4.8% YoY, with exports totalling US$316.1 billion. Exports to the U.S. specifically dropped nearly 35%, reflecting mounting tariff impact. Despite this, China's trade surplus still widened slightly to US$103.2 billion.

A Doctrinal Shift with Global Consequences

Trump's proposed reciprocal tariff system represents a break from WTO precedent. If enacted, it could impose broad-based duties on surplus nations-including U.S. allies like Germany, South Korea, and Japan-and rewire global supply chains.

For multinationals, the unpredictability of election-driven trade policy complicates sourcing decisions. For emerging economies reliant on U.S. demand, it raises the spectre of collateral damage.

