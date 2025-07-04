TMC Leader Shot At In Bengal's Cooch Behar, BJP MLA Sukumar Roy's Son Held
The ruling Trinamool Congress has alleged that BJP was behind the attack.
An FIR has also been lodged against four people, said the police.TMC leader injured
The TMC leader - Raju Dey - from the Cooch Behar Block 2 Panchayat Samity, suffered injuries in the attack near Jhinaidanga area around 11 pm on Thursday, said police officials.
"The bullet struck Dey's right shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital by party workers, and his condition is stated to be stable,” the officer said.
The miscreants arrived in a black car and fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been impounded, added officials.
The black car is registered under the name of BJP MLA Sukumar Roy. Witnesses reportedly saw the MLA's son inside the car during the incident.
Authorities said the investigation is still underway.'...shot in cold blood' – TMC blames BJP
Following the attack, TMC took to the social media account on X, alleging that BJP was behind the attack.
"The 2024 Lok Sabha results from Bengal made it clear that @BJP4India was rapidly losing ground in Cooch Behar. Now that the district has slipped from their iron-fisted grasp, they've returned to what they do best: unleashing BRUTE, MINDLESS VIOLENCE," the TMC said in a post on X.
“Our Panchayat Samiti worker from Jhinaidanga was shot in cold blood. CCTV footage confirms the involvement of @BJP4Bengal MLA Sukumar Roy's son, flanked by their usual gang of armed goons,” it said.
The saffron party rubbished the charges claiming that the attack was a "pre-planned conspiracy" of the TMC.
"This is definitely a pre-planned conspiracy of the TMC. They did it along with the police," Roy claimed.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment