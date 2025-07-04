Dubai Culture And National Youth Orchestra Of Dubai Put UAE's Creative Youth On World Stage At Carnegie Hall

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE, 4 July, 2025 – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) celebrated a momentous occasion with the National Youth Orchestra of Dubai (NYO–Dubai) becoming the first orchestra from the UAE to perform at New York's legendary Carnegie Hall, sharing the emirate's musical talent and cultural heritage with an international audience.

Supported through its Dubai Cultural Grant programme, an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, this landmark achievement underscores Dubai Culture's commitment to enriching the arts ecosystem and fostering emerging voices, while advancing Dubai's ambition to become a leading hub for cultural and creative industries.

The 70-strong ensemble of UAE-based young musicians delivered a captivating performance, with a standout moment being the premiere of 'Ensemble of Peace' by celebrated Emirati composer Ihab Darwish.

Ahead of their performance, the group from NYO–Dubai-accompanied by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector; and Sara Al-Pachachi, Acting Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications-were led by Amira Fouad and conductor Jonathan Winter Barrett on an enriching cultural journey. This included immersive tours and workshops at some of the world's top classical music institutions. Highlights included visits to the internationally acclaimed Juilliard School and the iconic Steinway & Sons in New York, as well as participation in an exclusive masterclass directed by the esteemed Helen Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts and Principal Conductor of the New Jersey Youth Symphony. These experiences gave the delegation unique opportunities to learn from experts, exchange ideas, and showcase their skills in exceptional settings.

The delegation from Dubai Culture and NYO–Dubai also met with Redha Benabdullah, Business Development Lead for Steinway & Sons Pianos in the UAE; Eric Feidner, Chief Innovation Officer at Steinway & Sons and inventor of the Spirio to discuss the importance of educational partnerships and ongoing initiatives. H.E. Hala Badri also highlighted Dubai Culture's collaboration with Steinway & Sons Dubai and HOUSE of PIANOS, which has resulted in the inaugural Steinway Piano Competition and Piano Camp, both supported through the Dubai Cultural Grant programme.

Reflecting on the occasion, H.E. Hala Badri highlighted NYO-Dubai's role in connecting artists across borders and elevating the emirate's standing as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. She said,“This milestone further reinforces Dubai's dedication to nurturing the next generation of musicians, complementing the recent launch of the Dubai Orchestra project and reflecting a unified vision that places talent development, international collaboration, and artistic excellence at the heart of the city's creative strategy.”

Amira Fouad, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of NYO Dubai, said,“This remarkable concert at Carnegie Hall marked the culmination of seven years of passion and hard work. It reflected not only the incredible talent of our young musicians but also the beginning of a close partnership with Dubai Culture, which shares our mission to create unforgettable memories. We were tremendously proud to represent the UAE on one of the world's most iconic and prestigious stages. It was a true tribute to the dedication and talent of our members, showcasing their artistry and commitment on a global platform.

%>