President Of Iran Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan

2025-07-04 07:07:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ I express my gratitude to the dear Azerbaijani people and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for organizing the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the 17th Summit of the ECO held in Khankendi today, Trend reports.

"I express my gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the generous hospitality at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization," he noted.

