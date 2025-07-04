Uruguay Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Register An AAGR Of 3.6% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Hydrogen, Transport And Water Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uruguay's construction industry rebounds, projected to grow 3.7% in 2025 after a 0.8% dip in 2024, bolstered by robust regulations and investments in water, transport, and solar energy. The sector is set for 3.6% average annual growth through 2029, fueled by hydrogen initiatives and a strong USD 8.9 billion project pipeline.

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uruguay Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following a marginal decline of 0.8% in real terms in 2024, Uruguay's construction industry to expand by 3.7% in 2025; a feat underscored by robust institutions, developed regulatory frameworks, and labor intensive construction practices.

Growth will be supported by investment in water and transportation infrastructure projects, increased tourism activity, and governments plan to add 200MW of solar energy and achieve 400GWh of electricity production annually by 2025.

Furthermore, over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 3.6% in real terms, between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in hydrogen industries, coupled with investment in transport and water infrastructure projects. Growth over the forecast period is also supported by Uruguay's green hydrogen and derivatives roadmap; under which, the government aim to attract UYU746.4 billion ($18 billion) investment by 2040. According to the analyst project pipeline, Uruguay had a total of UYU369.1 billion ($8.9 billion) of construction projects in the pipeline as of May 2025.

Major projects include Green Hydrogen and Power Plant Development in Paysandu, expected to start in Q3 2025 and end by Q4 2027 with an investment of UYU165.9 billion ($4 billion); a Modern City Development in Colonia, started in Q2 2025 and expected to end by Q4 2033 with an investment of UYU82.9 billion ($2 billion); and the Canelones Data Center Development in Canelones, started in Q3 2024 and expected to end by Q4 2026, with an investment of UYU35.2 billion ($850 million). Furthermore, in 2024, the government announced an investment of UYU20.7 billion ($500 million) for the development of sanitation projects nationwide by 2028

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Uruguay, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

