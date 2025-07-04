Philippines Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Expand At An AAGR Of 7.2% During 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Transport, Tourism And Industrial Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philippine construction sector set to grow 6.2% in 2025, driven by increased public-private investments in infrastructure and renewable energy. Loans and permits boost industry, with a 7.2% annual growth expected from 2026-2029, says new report. Explore key trends and opportunities to 2029.

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in the Philippines to grow in real terms by 6.2% in 2025, supported by public and private sector investments to develop transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects, coupled with an increase in construction loans and building permits issued.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the average value of the Philippine banking system's loans outstanding for construction rose by 13.2% year-on-year (YoY) in January-February 2025, while the total value of building permits approved grew 22% YoY during the same period, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Also, as part of 2025 Budget, the government allocated PHP861.2 billion ($14.9 billion) for the development of transport infrastructure projects, followed by PHP257.1 billion ($4.5 billion) for water infrastructure projects, PHP29.3 billion ($507.9 million) for the construction of education facilities, PHP23 billion ($398.7 million) as part of Health Facilities Enhancement Program to upgrade and construct healthcare facilities, and PHP7.1 billion ($123.1 million) for development of academic buildings and school facilities.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 7.2% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in transport infrastructure, coupled with investments in tourism and industrial projects as part of the country's public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

In April 2025, the government added 14 new projects to its existing PPP pipeline, bringing the total projects to 187 projects valued at PHP2.6 trillion ($45.1 billion). Some of the major ongoing projects are PHP18.3 billion ($317.2 million) Iloilo Global City project and the PHP5.3 billion ($91.9 million) Subic International Airport project

