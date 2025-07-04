403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lula Faces Direct Clash With Brazilian Congress After Tax Plan Rejected
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is now in a direct confrontation with Congress after lawmakers overturned his plan to raise the IOF, a tax on financial transactions.
On June 25, 2025, Congress voted overwhelmingly to block the measure, with the lower house rejecting it by 383 to 98 and the Senate quickly agreeing.
This is the first time in decades that Congress has canceled a presidential decree, showing just how divided the government and lawmakers have become.
Lula's government had hoped the IOF tax hike would bring in up to R$12 billion next year to help balance the budget and protect social programs.
The administration argued that the tax would mostly affect the wealthy and allow the government to keep its promise to exempt people earning up to R$5,000 a month from income tax.
However, many lawmakers, including some from Lula 's own coalition, opposed the plan, fearing it would hurt the economy or their political standing. After this defeat, Lula's team took the issue to the Supreme Federal Court, claiming Congress went beyond its authority.
The legal dispute has only increased the tension between the executive and legislative branches. Lula's popularity has dropped to between 24% and 28%, the lowest level of his three terms.
Rising living costs and the failed tax plan have fueled public frustration. Supporters of the government have criticized Congress on social media, accusing lawmakers of protecting the rich, while some legislators have tried to calm the situation by calling for more dialogue.
This conflict matters because without the extra revenue, the government may have to cut social spending, which could affect millions of Brazilians. The standoff is also shaping the run-up to the 2026 presidential election, as both sides try to strengthen their positions.
Investors and businesses are watching closely, as the outcome will affect Brazil's economy and future policy decisions. It will also shape the country's outlook in the coming years.
On June 25, 2025, Congress voted overwhelmingly to block the measure, with the lower house rejecting it by 383 to 98 and the Senate quickly agreeing.
This is the first time in decades that Congress has canceled a presidential decree, showing just how divided the government and lawmakers have become.
Lula's government had hoped the IOF tax hike would bring in up to R$12 billion next year to help balance the budget and protect social programs.
The administration argued that the tax would mostly affect the wealthy and allow the government to keep its promise to exempt people earning up to R$5,000 a month from income tax.
However, many lawmakers, including some from Lula 's own coalition, opposed the plan, fearing it would hurt the economy or their political standing. After this defeat, Lula's team took the issue to the Supreme Federal Court, claiming Congress went beyond its authority.
The legal dispute has only increased the tension between the executive and legislative branches. Lula's popularity has dropped to between 24% and 28%, the lowest level of his three terms.
Rising living costs and the failed tax plan have fueled public frustration. Supporters of the government have criticized Congress on social media, accusing lawmakers of protecting the rich, while some legislators have tried to calm the situation by calling for more dialogue.
This conflict matters because without the extra revenue, the government may have to cut social spending, which could affect millions of Brazilians. The standoff is also shaping the run-up to the 2026 presidential election, as both sides try to strengthen their positions.
Investors and businesses are watching closely, as the outcome will affect Brazil's economy and future policy decisions. It will also shape the country's outlook in the coming years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment