Nationwide Vaccination Training Successfully Completed In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On July 4, a nationwide training program aimed at enhancing the quality of vaccination services in Azerbaijan was successfully completed, Azernews reports.

The initiative was jointly organized by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, TABIB, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Azerbaijan.

According to Aygun Aliyeva, Communications Specialist at WHO Azerbaijan, around 200 immunization managers from various regions of the country participated in the training.

The program focused on integrating updated childhood immunization guidelines into everyday healthcare practices.

Representatives from the Ministry of Health and TABIB were also present at the closing event.