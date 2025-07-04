Nationwide Vaccination Training Successfully Completed In Azerbaijan
On July 4, a nationwide training program aimed at enhancing the quality of vaccination services in Azerbaijan was successfully completed, Azernews reports.
The initiative was jointly organized by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, TABIB, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Azerbaijan.
According to Aygun Aliyeva, Communications Specialist at WHO Azerbaijan, around 200 immunization managers from various regions of the country participated in the training.
The program focused on integrating updated childhood immunization guidelines into everyday healthcare practices.
Representatives from the Ministry of Health and TABIB were also present at the closing event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment