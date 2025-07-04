Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Outlook 2025-2034 Cost And Compliance Challenges Loom Over Automotive Lighting Advancement
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$112.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$236.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- BASF SE ArcelorMittal SA Pohang Iron and Steel Company Saint-Gobain SA Saudi Basic Industries Corporation LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. ThyssenKrupp AG Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 3M Company Tata Steel Company Henkel AG & Co. Covestro AG Toray Industries Inc. Novelis Inc. DuPont De Nemours and Company Alcoa Corporation Owens Corning Fiberglass Company Huntsman Corporation Teijin Limited Lanxess AG AK Steel Corporation Borealis AG SGL Carbon Graphite Technic Co. Ltd. Stratasys Ltd. Aleris Corporation WHB Brasil Automotive NovaCentrix Corp. Vorbeck Materials Corporation Inc. Intrinsiq Materials Inc
