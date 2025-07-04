Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Delegation Visits Baku For Peer Review Of State Audit Office Activities

Saudi Delegation Visits Baku For Peer Review Of State Audit Office Activities


2025-07-04 05:08:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A delegation from the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Saudi Arabia is currently in Baku to conduct a peer review of the operations of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Azernews reports.

The delegation was welcomed by Deputy Chairman Nasir Sadigov, who expressed gratitude for their initiative and highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation between the two institutions. He noted that the Chamber's activities have previously been assessed by other peer SAIs and that those evaluations were successfully completed.

The head of the Saudi delegation thanked the Chamber's leadership and staff for their hospitality and provided a brief overview of the peer review practices carried out by Saudi Arabia's SAI.

He expressed confidence that the current review would also be successfully implemented.

MENAFN04072025000195011045ID1109759951

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search