Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets UNESCAP Executive Secretary In Khankendi

On July 3, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit held in Khankendi.

During the meeting, the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP, as well as prospects for future development, were discussed in detail.

The Executive Secretary of UNESCAP expressed her gratitude for the invitation to attend the summit and welcomed Azerbaijan's initiative to host the 82nd session of UNESCAP in 2026.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's growing role both in the region and on international platforms. The country's contributions to the United Nations' mission were praised, particularly its successful hosting of the 2023 summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), as well as its productive presidency and organization of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Both sides explored opportunities for implementing joint projects in areas such as climate change and green energy, transport corridors, technology, and digitalisation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other global developments and challenges of mutual interest.