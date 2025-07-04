UN Organisations Flag Restrictive Laws, Political Pressures Undermining Media Freedom In B'desh

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, July 4 (IANS) A report highlighting the restrictive laws and political pressures that continue to limit media freedom and trust in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus led interim government, was launched by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), with support from the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh.

The report, titled“An Assessment of Bangladesh's Media Landscape: Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media”, offered a comprehensive analysis examining both the challenges and opportunities facing Bangladesh's media sector during the crucial period of transition.

The joint assessment, conducted between July and December 2024, offers a timely roadmap for meaningful reform to foster a freer, more independent, and truly pluralistic media environment responding to Bangladesh's recent political and social shifts.

Local media reported that Mahfuj Alam, Advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, under the interim government of Bangladesh, attended the event in Dhaka as the chief guest.

“Media must uphold ethics and accountability, so that people's trust is not broken again and generations are not wronged,” said the advisor.

Attending the dialogue, Sonali Dayaratne, Resident Representative to UNDP Bangladesh, said that this joint assessment reinforces what must be done to safeguard media freedom and strengthen public trust.

“A free, independent, and pluralistic media is the foundation of any vibrant democracy. We are committed to working with partners like UNESCO to advance structural reforms, support media professionals, and raise public awareness about the media's vital role as a pillar of democracy,” she said.

Alberto Giovanetti, Counsellor and Head of Political, Economic and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, said,“This assessment is a timely reminder that a free, independent and pluralistic media is the bedrock of a vibrant democracy.”

“We thank UNDP and UNESCO for supporting this important initiative and urge all partners to advance the critical reforms needed to protect media freedom and strengthen public trust,” he added.

UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, Susan Vize, moderating the event, said that the freedom of expression is a fundamental pillar of democratic institutions.

“If we want to build a society in which we work together towards the principles that realise basic human rights, and to guarantee quality of life, we must ensure that freedom of expression and the media is an essential part of this process,” she mentioned.

Recently, a group of 88 expatriate journalists, writers, researchers, cultural and rights activists raised grave concern over the“continued torture of journalists and suppression of free speech” in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

In a joint statement, the group alleged that since August 5, journalists in the country have been subjected to unspeakable torture, adding that such incidents have“frustrated and disheartened” them.

They further claimed that efforts are being made to suppress freedom of speech under the Yunus administration by“imposing various official and unofficial controls” on both mass media and social media, denouncing it as“shameful and repulsive."