Look: Flydubai Introduces Smart Gates For Its Pilots, Cabin Crew

Dubai-based Flydubai to implement smart border control solutions for its pilots and cabin crew, partnering with emaratech, a leading technology organisation in the UAE.

Located at the carrier's Airport Operations Centre, the new smart gates utilise advanced biometric technology, AI-driven verification and real-time data integration to streamline immigration processes.

This provides a faster and more efficient immigration experience for its flight operations, supporting the carrier's commitment to operational efficiency, especially during busy travel periods.

Thani Alzaffin, Group Chief Executive Officer of emaratech, said, "Through the integration of AI-powered facial recognition technology, our smart gates seamlessly connect with both flydubai's and immigration's platforms, enabling real-time validation and a truly frictionless journey."

Alzaffin added, "By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are shaping a future where innovation drives convenience and trust at every checkpoint. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with flydubai across future initiatives that further enhance the travel experience for both passengers and crew."

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, said,“We always look for opportunities to harness the latest technologies that support our growth and operational efficiencies and with the introduction of these biometric smart gates, this marks another step towards fostering a more seamless, punctual and secure operation as we future-proof our systems."

The carrier continues to invest in technologies that improve the daily experience of its frontline teams. Six smart biometric gates have been installed at the flydubai Airport Operations Centre where the crew report for their flights.

Flydubai has created a growing network of more than 135 destinations served by a modern and efficient fleet of 89 aircraft. The carrier has also built a strong workforce of more than 6,400 employees, more than 1,300 of whom are pilots along with 2,500 cabin crew.

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 135 destinations served by a fleet of 89 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.