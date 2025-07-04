Dubai Duty Free Surpasses AED4.1Bn In Half‐Year Sales

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai Duty Free posted its strongest first-half performance to date, recording turnover of AED 4.118 billion, a 5.34 per cent increase over the same period in 2024. This figure eclipses the previous H1 record by AED 208.95 million, signalling robust recovery and sustained growth since the pandemic.

The surge was underpinned by heightened passenger engagement during the Eid holiday and early summer travel season, with April, May and early June emerging as particularly strong months. This rise was reflected in higher spend per passenger, a metric now exceeding June 2024 levels, according to managing director Ramesh Cidambi.

Perfumes topped the sales chart at AED 744.24 million, followed by beverages at AED 513.37 million, and cigarettes and tobacco at AED 439.91 million- the latter marking a 12.24 per cent uplift. Gold sales contributed AED 416.90 million, while confectionery achieved the most dramatic rise-a 62.70 per cent increase totalling AED 412.52 million. Cosmetics also grew modestly to AED 201.51 million, up 3.36 per cent.

Growth was consistently distributed across the airport's terminals. Terminal 3 led with a 6.37 per cent gain, while Terminal 1 rose by 5.25 per cent. All major source regions posted positive results: Europe saw an increase of 16.89 per cent, the Middle East was up 8.15 per cent, Russia climbed 4.41 per cent and the Indian sub‐continent recorded a 1.02 per cent rise.

Cidambi emphasised that the strong performance reflects not just rising traffic, but also increased engagement per traveller:“The spend per passenger is likely to be better than last year June... a testament to our team's hard work and the strength of Dubai as a global travel hub”.

Looking forward, Dubai Duty Free is preparing for an intensified second half, traditionally buoyed by back-to-school demand, year-end travel, and festive shopping occasions. Execution of its long-term strategy has also advanced: three Arrivals Shops have been renovated and the retailer is gearing up to unveil luxury boutiques from Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Cartier in Terminal 3's Concourse A. These upgrades aim to further enhance the high-end shopping experience and capitalise on the spending power of premium travellers.

Founded in December 1983, Dubai Duty Free has evolved into one of the world's largest airport retailers, reaching a turnover of US $2.16 billion in 2023. Its top markets include India, Russia, China and the UK. The performance during the first half of 2025 demonstrates resilience and strategic diversification across categories, geographies and terminals.

Luxury expansion and strategic product mix adjustments appear to be the cornerstone of the company's forward plan. By augmenting its high-end retail offerings and leveraging strong travel traffic, Dubai Duty Free is poised to maintain momentum through the remainder of the year.

Cigarettes & tobacco, gold and perfumery remain core pillars, while confectionery's exceptional growth suggests broader category appeal among travellers. As passenger numbers climb and spending habits evolve, the retailer's ongoing investments in both infrastructure and branded boutiques seek to reinforce its leadership in travel retail.

Economic analysts note that this escalate in passenger spend is not confined to Dubai-the broader travel retail sector across the Gulf region is experiencing parallel growth, aided by tourism rebounds and expanded flight connectivity. However, Dubai Duty Free's strategic emphasis on luxury positioning and global brand partnerships gives it a competitive edge within this landscape.

While the company has not yet released final June passenger traffic figures, all indicators show an upward trend in both transit volume and per capita spend. With the expansion of Concourse A's luxury offerings and the completion of renovation works, expectations are that H2 will not only replicate H1 gains but potentially surpass them.

