YSS Set To Host Four National School Games Disciplines
The prestigious events will feature competitions in football, wushu, taekwondo and table tennis, with two games scheduled to be held in Srinagar and the remaining two in Jammu. The department is gearing up to organise these tournaments.
Director General DYSS, has expressed gratitude to SGFI for entrusting J&K with this responsibility.
“We are honored that SGFI has chosen J&K to host these prestigious School National Games. This is a viable example to our UT's growing reputation as a hub for sporting excellence. These events will not only provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent but also inspire a new generation to embrace sports as a way of life,” she said.
"The hosting of these games is expected to bring together young athletes from across the country, fostering camaraderie and healthy competition while highlighting J&K's potential as a premier destination for national sporting events," the department said in a statement.
