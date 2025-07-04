Iran's Pezeshkian Arrives In Azerbaijan
A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport to welcome the President.
Masoud Pezeshkian was greeted by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov, and other officials.
