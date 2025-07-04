Australia's Highest Awarded Coffee Roaster Turns 15

Bellissimo Coffee Celebrates 15 Years Together with a Winter Season of Coffee Activities

Celebrating 15 years of shared moments, coffee crafted with care, and the community that made it all possible.”

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bellissimo Coffee is proud to celebrate 15 years together with its community through a vibrant Birthday Winter Season, featuring a series of events, promotions, and product launches designed to bring people together over a shared love of coffee. From a limited-edition blend to exclusive workshops and a brand-new merch collection, this winter promises something for every coffee enthusiast.Seasonal Highlights Include:1. Limited Edition Birthday BlendCrafted to mark our journey and the vibrant community that fuels it, the Birthday Blend is a rich, warming cup with notes of dark chocolate, caramel androasted nuts-perfect for the cooler months. Available in-store and online for a limited time.2. Our Biggest Merch Drop Yet Includes:Branded coffee tools and barista equipmentLimited edition t-shirts designed by local artistsCustom caps and durable, eco-friendly tote bags3. Special Event – Saturday, 2nd AugustJoin us for a full day of coffee experiences:Latte Art Competition – in partnership with Alternate Dairy CoRare Geisha Cupping – a rare tasting of one of the world's most prized coffees hosted by coffee expert Danny AndradeLatte art Showcases and Training sessions by our team of latte art legendsCoffee Basics Workshop – perfect for budding home baristas, with a gift included with every bookingSmall Batch Roasting and ProfilingOur factory opens up for tours and a deeper dive into the world of coffee4. Competitions & PrizesWin Free Coffee for a Year (roasted and delivered to your door)Win 365 days of coffee from your local Bellissimo cafeBrewing & our new merch gift packs plus lucky door prizes on our event day5. Exclusive PromotionsEnjoy 15 days of special offers on coffee, gear, and workshops throughout the season. Follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly deals and surprise giveaways.Join the CelebrationOur Birthday Winter Season is more than a milestone-it's a celebration of community, creativity, and coffee. Come celebrate with us, learn something new, and share in the warmth of the season.You can find out more by visiting here >

Fiona Smart

Bellissimo Coffee

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.