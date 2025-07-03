Global Computer-Aided Detection Market Forecast To Reach 1.55 Billion By 2029 With 9.4% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The computer-aided detection market size has witnessed strong growth in recent years. Approximately $0.98 billion in 2024, the market size will grow to $1.08 billion in 2025, mirroring a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This significant growth can be attributed to rising cancer incidence rates, the escalating use of medical imaging modalities, a growing shortage of radiologists, government screening initiatives, and an increased emphasis on early detection.

What's Driving The Computer-Aided Detection Market 's Surge?

Moreover, the industry is predicted to experience further expansion. By 2029, the market size is forecast to hit $1.55 billion with a CAGR of 9.4%, spurred by the growing geriatric population, rising volumes of imaging data, burgeoning telehealth and remote diagnostics, the increasing role of precision medicine, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Computer-Aided Detection Market Growth?

One prime market driver stands out: the escalating prevalence of breast cancer. As this ailment continues to rise primarily due to lifestyle changes, such as increasing obesity which raises estrogen levels, stimulating cancer growth, the need for efficient detection tools like CAD becomes paramount. The CAD technology aids radiologists in spotting tumors that could potentially be overlooked, thereby bolstering the accuracy of screenings and facilitating early and precise detection. Therefore, the increasing incidence of breast cancer indisputably drives the growth of the computer-aided detection market.

Who Are The Major Stakeholders In The Computer-Aided Detection Market?

The sphere of computer-aided detection market is populated by various meticulous companies including Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Carestream Health Inc., ESAOTE S.p.A., Aidoc Medical Ltd., Median Technologies S.A., iCAD Inc., Riverain Technologies LLC, Nano-X Imaging Ltd., Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., CureMetrix Inc., EDDA Technology Inc., and THERAPIXEL S.A.S.

Which Emerging Trends Are Underpinning Market Growth?

Key companies within the market are choosing to focus on creating advanced solutions, such as AI-powered computer-aided detection CADe software. These solutions not only streamline image analysis, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, but also support early disease detection, trends that will continue to drive and dictate market growth.

How Does The Computer-Aided Detection Market Segment Break Down?

The computer-aided detection market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Mammography, Ultrasound Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Tomosynthesis, Computed Tomography, Other Products

2 By Application: Tuberculosis, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colon Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bone Cancer, Neurological Indications

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Other End-Users

Additionally, there are further subsegments including:

1 By Mammography: Full-Field Digital Mammography FFDM, Screen-Film Mammography SFM, Three-Dimensional 3D Mammography and so on till Other Products.

What Are The Regional Insights On The Computer-Aided Detection Market?

The computer-aided detection market showcased North America as the largest region in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

