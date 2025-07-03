Europe Must Become Global Leader In Security And Defense Technologies Zelensky
He said that Europe must rely more on itself, especially when it comes to protecting its people, but that it is always better to be allies than to look for differences. Therefore, according to him, the next six months should ensure progress in protecting the partnership and improving cooperation.
The president noted that Europe is and will remain one of the most powerful players and leaders in the field of human rights protection. At the same time, he said, Europe must become a global leader in technology, especially in security and defense technologies.
The head of state said that this was a key goal and, most importantly, that Europe must be a continent of peace. He added that the next six months should be used to make the right decisions to achieve this.Read also: Zelensky : Only leaders' summit can bring peac
In addition, he expressed hope that during Denmark's presidency, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU will move forward and this cluster will finally be opened.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 1, Denmark began its presidency of the Council of the European Union , which will last until December 31, 2025.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment