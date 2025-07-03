Europe Must Become Global Leader In Security And Defense Technologies Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address to participants at a gala dinner marking the start of Denmark's presidency of the EU Council.

He said that Europe must rely more on itself, especially when it comes to protecting its people, but that it is always better to be allies than to look for differences. Therefore, according to him, the next six months should ensure progress in protecting the partnership and improving cooperation.

The president noted that Europe is and will remain one of the most powerful players and leaders in the field of human rights protection. At the same time, he said, Europe must become a global leader in technology, especially in security and defense technologies.

The head of state said that this was a key goal and, most importantly, that Europe must be a continent of peace. He added that the next six months should be used to make the right decisions to achieve this.

: Only leaders' summit can bring peac

In addition, he expressed hope that during Denmark's presidency, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU will move forward and this cluster will finally be opened.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 1, Denmark began its presidency of the Council of the European Union , which will last until December 31, 2025.

Photo: OP