Grunt Style And VFW Unite To Honor The Contract With Limited-Edition T-Shirt Supporting Veteran Suicide Prevention

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Antonio, Texas, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grunt Style , the iconic American apparel brand, is proud to announce a bold new limited-edition t-shirt that carries more than just style, it carries a legacy of veteran advocacy and a demand for accountability. The shirt's powerful message, "Honor The Contract, " revives a historic call to action inspired by the Bonus Army of the 1930s and channels it into modern-day support for veterans facing mental health crises.

The collaborative design is a modern reimagining of an archival VFW concept dating back to one of the most shameful chapters in American history, when veterans of World War I were denied their promised compensation and violently removed from the nation's capital for demanding justice. That movement came to be known as the Bonus Army, a somber reminder that America has not always lived up to its promises to those who serve.

Today, nearly a century later, the battle continues, not on the battlefield, but within our own communities. Veterans are still petitioning the government for better care, timely benefits, and mental health support. And once again, the VFW is stepping forward, not just with words, but with action.

“This campaign isn't just about a shirt. It's about a promise, a contract, between the United States and its defenders,” said VFW Commander-in-Chief Al Lipphardt.“Our nation must honor that sacred agreement, not just during service, but long after the uniform is folded. By resurrecting this historic design, we're reminding America that failure to care for its veterans is not just neglect, it's betrayal.”

The VFW has committed to donating proceeds from this design directly to Irreverent Warriors, a program of the Grunt Style Foundation that uses humor, camaraderie, and shared experience to tackle the suicide epidemic within the veteran community.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief in action over lip service and a mutual understanding that the fight for a veteran's life doesn't end at discharge.

“Grunt Style was founded by a veteran who believed in taking care of his own, and that belief hasn't changed,” said Tim Jensen, Chief Brand Officer of Grunt Style and Chairman of the Grunt Style Foundation.“When the VFW brought us this design from their archives, it was like a lightning bolt. We knew this wasn't about nostalgia, it was about the now. Veterans are dying because the system meant to support them is broken. This shirt is our call to arms and our way of saying we won't be silent.”

The design itself is striking, gritty, evocative, and unmistakably patriotic. Bold lettering and a weathered visual aesthetic recall wartime posters of the past, while the phrase“Honor The Contract” punches with present-day urgency.

The limited-edition shirt will be available exclusively through Grunt Style's website. A portion of proceeds will directly fund Grunt Style Foundation's work through Irreverent Warriors, whose mission is to bring veterans together in a safe, humorous, and healing environment through events like Silkies Hikes and community engagement.





About Grunt Style:

Founded by a combat veteran, Grunt Style is more than a t-shirt company, it's a lifestyle brand for those who still believe in the American spirit. With more than 5 million social followers and millions of loyal customers, Grunt Style is committed to serving those who serve.

About the VFW:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest war veterans service organization, tracing its roots back to 1899. With more than 1.5 million members, the VFW fights for veterans' rights and well-being on Capitol Hill and in communities across America.

About Grunt Style Foundation:

The Grunt Style Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to serving those who served, with programs focused on mental health, transition support, and combating veteran suicide. Its Irreverent Warriors initiative brings humor and connection to the frontlines of healing through unique events and community activism.

Attachment

"Honor the Contract"

CONTACT: Tim Jensen Grunt Style LLC 877 554 7868 ...