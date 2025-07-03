EMERGENCY DENTAL OF AMERICA EXPANDS TO DAYTON WITH NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART CLINIC

Emergency Dental of Dayton Opens its Doors on July 18th!

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emergency Dental of America is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest office, located at 30 W Rahn Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. This location marks Emergency Dental of America's 19th clinic and reflects the company's continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional emergency dental care across 13 states.This state-of-the-art facility specializes in emergency dental treatment, with an emphasis on urgent care and pain relief. While emergency services remain the focus, the experienced team at the Emergency Dental of Dayton clinic also provides general dentistry. Patients can expect cutting-edge treatment in a welcoming, stress-free environment designed with their comfort in mind.With weekend availability, the Dayton office will be staffed by skilled doctors who are dedicated to delivering prompt, expert care through thorough examinations and effective treatments. To ensure that high-quality dental care is accessible to all patients, the clinic offers flexible payment options and financing plans.For all inquiries or to schedule an appointment, please call (602)-960-0911. To learn more, visit the Emergency Dental of Dayton website at emergencydentalofdayton .ABOUT THE COMPANYFounded in 2004 by Jared Derr, Emergency Dental of America opened its first office in Omaha, Nebraska to address the growing need for specialized dental triage services. The company has since evolved into a full-service dental provider, offering a full spectrum of dental services beyond emergency treatment. In 2016, Derr partnered with Dr. Roberto Monteagudo to spearhead the company's nationwide expansion. The Dayton location is the 19th addition to Emergency Dental of America's network, now spanning across 13 states in the United States.CONTACT INFORMATION:

