Brazil's Navy Boosts Gulf Of Guinea Security To Safeguard Trade Routes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has completed a major naval mission in West Africa called Operation GUINEX V, according to official sources.
The Brazilian frigate Defensora, with 260 crew members, visited seven countries along the Gulf of Guinea: Cape Verde, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Ivory Coast.
The mission's main goal was to help make these waters safer for trade and shipping, which are vital for both African and Brazilian economies. During the mission, Brazilian sailors worked with local navies on practical training.
They practiced emergency repairs, first aid, and how to board and inspect ships. In Nigeria , they staged a pirate attack drill to test how quickly local forces could respond.
In Cameroon, they trained with local crews to stop illegal migration by sea. The Defensora also teamed up with the Italian Navy for a cargo transfer exercise, building cooperation between the two navies.
Brazil also took part in Obangame Express 2025, a large security exercise led by the United States that involved 30 countries. This exercise focused on stopping piracy and smuggling, which are ongoing problems in the Gulf of Guinea.
Brazil Strengthens South Atlantic Ties Through GUINEX V Mission
Brazil has joined this annual exercise since 2014, showing its long-term commitment to regional security. The mission included humanitarian work as well.
In São Tomé and Príncipe, the crew delivered over seven tons of donations collected by Brazilian organizations, helping more than 800 children and local groups for a year.
Brazilian officials say these efforts show the country's dedication to peace and cooperation in the South Atlantic. Brazil's main aim with GUINEX V is to help African countries protect their own waters.
This support makes trade routes safer, which is important for moving goods like oil, minerals, and food. By building local skills and working with partners, Brazil also protects its own export interests.
The Gulf of Guinea is a risky area for piracy and illegal activities that threaten shipping. Brazil's training and cooperation help countries in the region deal with these threats directly.
Official sources confirm that this operation fits Brazil's strategy to keep trade flowing smoothly and support stable business links with Africa. The mission shows how Brazil uses its navy to protect economic interests and promote regional stability in a practical, down-to-earth way.
