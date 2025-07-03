For Poland, Military Conflict With Russia Is Already Predictable Future Embassy Head
“A warlike situation for us, for Central Europe, is a predictable future for us, so we must not lose the opportunity to prepare for warlike scenarios in the future, because the Ukrainian example teaches us that everything is possible. Everything bad is possible from Russia,” the head of the embassy said.
The diplomat also noted that Ukraine and Poland are currently engaged in a major strategic cooperation project focused on the joint production of specific types of military equipment. According to him, this initiative serves as a long-term anchor that will continue to link the two countries even after the war.Read also: Nawrocki plans to meet Zelensky, voices reservations on Ukraine's NATO and EU membership
As for the use of Ukrainian experience and technology, the diplomat emphasized that the country is not only taking assistance, it can also be a source of innovation, technologies, military sciences, scientific developments, doctrines.
“So when you treat Ukraine as a giver of these things and values, I mentioned, all kinds of cooperation is possible,” he said.
Lukasiewicz added that there is good research cooperation between the relevant military institutions that are dealing with domestic and captured military equipment.
“Very important parts of brilliant Ukrainian technology is based on cooperation between Polish engineers and their Ukrainian colleagues, working together to develop new ways of hitting Russians,” the head of the Polish Embassy concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen stated that security cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine is not a“one-way street,” as Ukraine's wartime experience offers valuable lessons for its international partners, while its upcoming accession to the EU is a great opportunity for Europe.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, summarizing results of the NATO summit in The Hague, stated that every euro invested in Ukraine's defense contributes directly to deterring Russian aggression across the European continent.
