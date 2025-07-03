Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poltava Strike: Number Of Injured Rises To 59, Two Confirmed Dead

2025-07-03 03:08:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine .

“As of 18:00, two people were killed and 59 were injured as a result of enemy shelling,” the report said.

Police investigators and the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region continue to document the consequences of the Russians' war crime.

Read also: Two dead, 21 injured in Poltava after Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of July 3, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Poltava.

Earlier it was reported that two people were killed and 47 others were injured as a result of the Russian strike

July 4 was declared a day of mourning in Poltava for those who died as a result of the Russian drone attack on July 3.

