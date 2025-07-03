Poltava Strike: Number Of Injured Rises To 59, Two Confirmed Dead
“As of 18:00, two people were killed and 59 were injured as a result of enemy shelling,” the report said.
Police investigators and the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region continue to document the consequences of the Russians' war crime.Read also: Two dead, 21 injured in Poltava after Russian attack
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of July 3, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Poltava.
Earlier it was reported that two people were killed and 47 others were injured as a result of the Russian strike
July 4 was declared a day of mourning in Poltava for those who died as a result of the Russian drone attack on July 3.
