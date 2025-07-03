Poltava Strike: Number Of Injured Rises To 59, Two Confirmed Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine .

“As of 18:00, two people were killed and 59 were injured as a result of enemy shelling,” the report said.

Police investigators and the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region continue to document the consequences of the Russians' war crime.

Two dead, 21 injured inafter Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of July 3, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Poltava.

Earlier it was reported that two people were killed and 47 others were injured as a result of the Russian strike

July 4 was declared a day of mourning in Poltava for those who died as a result of the Russian drone attack on July 3.