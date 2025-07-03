SHA Wellness Clinic And IMKAN Launch SHA Residences Emirates The World's First Healthy Living Island

SHA Wellness Clinic, the world leader in integrative wellness, has partnered with UAE-based developer IMKAN to unveil SHA Residences Emirates - the first-of-its-kind healthy living island in the world. Located in AlJurf , a pristine coastal destination between Abu Dhabi and Dubai , the island introduces a new benchmark for wellness-centric living in the Middle East.

Positioned along the 'Riviera of the Emirates,' SHA Residences Al Jurf is a private, residents-only island community designed to offer optimal health, privacy, and serenity. This visionary development integrates the renowned SHA Method with cutting-edge architecture and nature-centric design, enabling residents to live longer, healthier, and more balanced lives.

The community comprises:

- 86 Villas SHA Residences , each with direct beach access, available in 4 to 7-bedroom configurations

- 49 sea-facing Apartments SHA Residences , from 1 to 4 bedrooms

- 2 exclusive penthouses offering panoramic sea views

Interested homeowners can choose from Beachfront Villas, Shoreline Villas, and Garden Villas, all of which blend modern wellness with nature's tranquillity. Every home is designed to foster holistic wellbeing, complemented by advanced health infrastructure just steps away.

The island will also feature:

- A fully integrated SHA Wellness Clinic

- A luxury SHA wellness resort

- Multiple health and lifestyle pavilions

- Private beaches, meditation gardens, and walking trails

- 24/7 medical support and wellness concierge services

SHA Residences AlJurf is accessible only to residents and invited guests, ensuring complete privacy, security, and an atmosphere of peace. The residences are now available for purchase by application only, with the anticipated completion in 2026.

Alejandro Bataller, Co-Founder and Vice President of SHA Wellness Clinic, said:

“As we celebrate 15 years, we are excited to bring the unique SHA Method to the Middle East, making it possible for more people to benefit from our philosophy of integrative health and wellbeing. We searched the world for the ideal climate, natural beauty, and accessibility - and found everything we needed in AlJurf.”

Suwaidan AlDhaheri, CEO of IMKAN, added:

“The launch of SHA Residences UAE is a major milestone in redefining how people live and invest in wellness. Our vision is to make AlJurf the new epicentre of wellness tourism. Whether you're searching for a sanctuary close to Abu Dhabi, a nature retreat near Dubai, or a future-facing investment - SHA Residences Emirates is unmatched.”

SHA's legacy of wellness real estate spans its flagship resort in Spain and the newly launched project in Mexico. Now, with SHA Residences Dubai and SHA Residences Abu Dhabi within reach, the UAE will become a global destination for those seeking science-backed, wellness-first living.

With the launch of Villas SHA Residences and Apartments SHA Residences in AlJurf, discerning homeowners and investors now have the rare opportunity to own a piece of the world's first true wellness island - combining longevity, luxury, and lifestyle in perfect harmony.

To learn more or register interest, please visit