Oak & Iron Launches First-Of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Lead Generation System For Kitchen And Bath Remodeling Contractors

MENAFN - GetNews) Oaks & Iron is pioneering a smarter way for remodeling contractors to grow, with exclusive, qualified leads delivered on autopilot. The breakthrough lead system sets a new standard in remodeling lead generation.







Oak & Iron , a performance-driven marketing agency, proudly announces the official launch of its AI-powered lead generation and appointment system built for kitchen and bath remodeling contractors. The simple, powerful, and affordable AI-powered lead system is designed to transform remodeling lead generation by helping contractors get quality leads consistently and on autopilot.

Following the launch, Fabian Soorty, the founder of Oak & Iron, expressed his excitement about AI's role in streamlining lead generation and optimizing marketing efforts. He explained that this Oak & Iron lead generation technology delivers a complete system to generate, nurture, and qualify leads for remodeling contractors, creating a consistent lead flow on autopilot. By leveraging AI to introduce automated lead nurturing to remodeling, Oak & Iron sets a new standard for remodeling lead generation . With this new AI-driven lead generation system, the marketing agency is demonstrating its mastery of remodeling lead generation and defining a new frontier for lead nurturing in the home improvement space.







Oak & Iron has engineered the lead generation system for speed, clarity, and results. The new lead generation and appointment booking system for kitchen and bath remodeling contractors uses intelligent automation to deliver exclusive, pre-qualified remodeling leads, allowing contractors to consistently book 30+ qualified remodeler inspections per month. From targeting with 100% exclusivity on contractor location to lead nurturing and appointment setting, Oak & Iron's AI-powered lead generation platform helps remodeling contractors set themselves apart from the competition and establish a dominant position in their field.

“Our system is about putting contractors back in control of their pipeline without the time drain,” said Fabian.“Our AI lead system lets us fill contractor calendars with appointments while they focus on what they do best. It is smarter, faster, and built for results.”







The launch of this AI-led lead generation and appointment system also marks a bold new chapter in the agency's mission to help kitchen and bath remodeling contractors secure qualified booked in-home appointments with homeowners so that they can focus on closing deals and serving customers.

Oak & Iron's newly launched AI-driven lead generation and appointment booking system for kitchen and bath remodeling contractors is not just revolutionary; it is a promise to remodelers who are ready to supercharge their growth. Visit to learn more about the lead generation system.