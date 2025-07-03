What Are The Steps For Adding A Lap Child On British Airways?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 3, 2025 2:51 am - Learn the steps for adding a lap child on British Airways, including age rules, booking process, required documents, and travel tips for smooth flying.

Looking to book a seat for your child on British Airways? But, unaware of their requirements regarding carrying the child on the flight? Then, follow this blog, as we will share detailed information regarding the requirements needed for traveling on British Airways, particularly with children.

Flying with British Airways is a thrilling and memorable experience for parents traveling with their children for the first time with this airline. However, it's highly possible that they are not aware of the guidelines and limitations set by the airline to ensure the safety of child passengers. Also, it can be difficult for new flyers to Add Lap Child British Airways Online. Therefore, this blog will provide detailed information regarding the queries often raised by travelers traveling with children.

British Airways Infant Policy

Usually, airlines have similar infant policies, but when it comes to British Airways, their infant policy is slightly different from others, and it's necessary for the passengers to be aware in order to avoid confusion.

Here is the British Airways Infant Policy:

Babies under two are eligible to be added as a“lap child”.

Those two and above the age of two are subject to full airfare.

A traveler can only carry one infant on their lap.

Additional infants required securing a separate seat.

Only an FAA-approved car seat can be used on British Airways flights.

As per the airline's infant policy, documents such as the birth certificate must be submitted to Add Lap Child British Airways Online.

Even if the baby is added as a lap child, they have to acquire their own flight ticket.

To travel with a newborn baby on British Airways, the baby should be at least two days old and have medical documents that confirm the baby is fit to travel.

How To Add Lap Child British Airways Online?

Steps are simple to add a lap child on British Airways online; however, it's needed to follow each step carefully, which are:

Step 1: Enter the British Airways official website in the URL.

Step 2: Share the details as asked on the home page.

Step 3: Navigate to the option“Select Passengers” and the number of infants to“Add Lap Child British Airways Online” to your booking.

Step 4: Time to click on the“Find Flights” option.

Step 5: Select the flight as per your preference.

Step 6: Cross-check the information before proceeding with paying the fee.

Step 7: Open your registered email inbox to find the flight tickets and boarding passes.

Noted: British Airways offers two ticket options to travel with a lap baby (under 2):

As per the airline's policy, a baby added as a lap child is required to pay 10% of the adult's fare.

A baby who secured their own seat is required to pay 75% of the adult's fare.

To avoid confusion regarding the child's airfare, it is best to connect with the airline over the phone by contacting 1 (800) 247-9297 or at +1-800-633-0441 to receive detailed information from a flight expert. Documents are still required to submit, even if the baby is added as a lap child.

Conclusion

To book a ticket and to add a lap child on British Airways, a traveler can choose the option when booking the flight ticket using the official website. The lap baby can be subject to the airfare on this airline, so it's best to check the details online. If online information is confusing, take offline assistance from the airline at 1 (800) 247-9297 or at +1-800-633-0441 from a travel expert. Their guidance can help you to easily Carry Infant in British Airways without any confusion.