Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Morocco: His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Belarus' President On National Day


2025-07-03 03:05:04
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

His Majesty King Mohammed VI addressed a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign conveys to President Lukashenko His warmest congratulations, along with His best wishes for good health and happiness, and for further progress and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to commend the relations based on close friendship and mutual esteem between our countries. I therefore look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen our ties and expand our cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," HM the King writes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

MENAFN03072025002747001784ID1109758197

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search