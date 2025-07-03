Morocco: His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Belarus' President On National Day

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

His Majesty King Mohammed VI addressed a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign conveys to President Lukashenko His warmest congratulations, along with His best wishes for good health and happiness, and for further progress and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

"I avail myself of this opportunity to commend the relations based on close friendship and mutual esteem between our countries. I therefore look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen our ties and expand our cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," HM the King writes.

