Van Cleef & Arpels Unveils Fleurs D'hawa: An ODE To Color

Ever enthralled by the vitality of nature, Van Cleef & Arpels is enriching its garden with the Fleurs d'Hawa collection.

The Fleurs d'Hawa collection is inspired by the hues of a vibrant garden and features a color palette bursting with vitality. Like freshly blooming flowers, the jewelry and watch creations combine petals in fine stones, diamond pistils, and gold foliage to form sparkling compositions. Evoking lush, sun-drenched nature, each of the pieces reveals a generously proportioned corolla.

With this new collection, Van Cleef & Arpels reasserts its taste of colored gemstones that were historically exalted on its High Jewelry creations. The Maison has selected five varieties of fine stones to adorn the earrings, rings, pendants, and watches in the Fleurs d'Hawa collection. Citrine brings its joyous orangey-yellow light to the pieces, amethyst captivates with its purple tones, while the deep pink of rhodolite contrasts elegantly with diamonds. Lastly, aquamarine is characterized by its crystalline luminosity, while the spring-like green of peridot sparkles with vibrancy. Each stone interacts with the radiance of rose, yellow or white gold, elevating its color.

In today's world, Van Cleef & Arpels considers that the beauty of flora and fauna cannot be praised without paying attention to its preservation. In its position as Principal Patron of The King's Foundation Gardens and Estates, the High Jewellery Maison has made an important contribution to preserving the abundance of nature at two sites in Scotland-Dumfries House in Ayrshire and The Castle and Gardens of Mey in Caithness-as well as Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, England. The long-term partnership has begun with the preservation of the Rose Garden within the Queen Elizabeth Walled Garden at DumfriesHouse-now named the Van Cleef & Arpels Rose Garden-along with improvement and development of rich woodland, hedgerows, and borders throughout the Estate.

