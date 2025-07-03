The Wait Is Over: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa Opens With Legendary Guitar Smash And Star-Studded Celebration

In true Hard Rock fashion , the opening festivities kicked off with the Canadian Tenors' electrifying rendition of O Canada followed by the brand's signature Guitar Smash , a modern take on the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony. Executives, dignitaries, and community leaders took the stage to ceremoniously smash guitars, signaling the official opening of the state-of-the-art entertainment destination.

A special moment included the presentation of a $100,000 donation to Ottawa Food Bank, reinforcing Hard Rock's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

"Bringing Hard Rock to Canada's capital is an iconic milestone for our brand," said Jim Allen , Chief Executive Officer of Hard Rock International. "We're proud to expand our global footprint and create a destination where locals and visitors can experience world-class gaming, hospitality, and entertainment all in one place."

"Our government is thrilled that Hard Rock chose Ontario for its first fully integrated hotel and casino venue in Canada," said Stan Cho , Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "This new entertainment and hospitality destination will draw visitors from near and far to Ottawa, create and sustain hundreds of local jobs, and provide millions of dollars for local infrastructure and community programs."

Grand Opening attendees included:



Seminole Tribe of Florida leaders

Hard Rock International executives, including Chief Operating Officer Jeff Hook and Executive Operations Advisor Jon Lucas

Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

City of Ottawa officials, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe , Police Chief Eric Stubbs and Fire Chief Paul Hutt

Michael Andlauer, Ottawa Senators ownership group

Brianne Jenner , Captain PWHL Ottawa Charge Sara Bailey , reigning WBA Light Flyweight World Champion

"The wait is over!" said Christine Crump , President Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. "We are thrilled to share this exquisite facility with our community and tourists. At our core, we are an entertainment company, and we know that our guests will feel the vibe and energy the moment they walk in!"

Guests can now experience over 150,000 square feet of entertainment and hospitality offerings, including:



A contemporary, music-inspired hotel with 150 guest rooms, including 22 luxury suites

Multiple dining options, including elevated dining at Council Oak Steakhouse & Seafood and the legendary Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock LIVE, a state-of-the-art, performance venue with capacity for up to 2,200 guests

An expanded casino floor featuring, slots, live table games, and high-limit gaming areas The Rock Shop®, offering exclusive Hard Rock merchandise and curated music memorabilia from Canadian and international music icons.

The Grand Opening celebration continues with a performance by David Foster and Katharine McPhee on July 3, and a headline concert by Avril Lavigne on July 5 to close out the celebration.

"I could not be prouder of our local and global team members who have collaborated on this remarkable venue," said Crump . "We've built a destination that will attract guests from inside and outside our borders, helping to drive the local economy. It truly is the new place to be!"

The project represents a significant investment in the National Capital Region, creating over 600 new jobs and positioning Ottawa as a must-visit destination for entertainment, hospitality, and tourism.

To book your stay or view upcoming events, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/ottaw

About Hard Rock® :

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The UnityTM by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa:

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa is a world-class entertainment destination in Canada's capital, blending the iconic Hard Rock experience with the rich history of the Rideau Carleton Raceway. Originally opened in 1962 as Canada's first-ever five-eighths mile harness racing oval, the site has been a staple in Ottawa's gaming and entertainment community for over six decades.

Now fully transformed into Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, the $350 million resort features a 150-room hotel, including 22 suites, an expanded gaming floor with up to 1,500 slot machines, 40 live-action table games, and high-limit gaming. Guests can enjoy six unique dining options, including the iconic Hard Rock Cafe and Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, alongside three bars, the Rock Shop®, and Hard Rock Live - a 23,000 square foot, 1,900-seat performance venue hosting world-class concerts and events. Authentic music memorabilia, with a special focus on Canadian music legends, is showcased throughout the property.

As a proud member of the Ottawa community, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa employs over 1000 team members and continues a long-standing tradition of community investment through partnerships, sponsorships, and charitable initiatives.

Operated by Hard Rock International and governed by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). With OLG partnership, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa demonstrates a daily commitment to responsible gambling with full implementation of OLG's PlaySmart program and is recognized through the RG Check accreditation program.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/ottaw

