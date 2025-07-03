India Initiates Mid-Term Review Of Anti-Dumping Duties On Jute Imports From Bangladesh And Nepal

MENAFN - KNN India)India has commenced a mid-term review of the existing anti-dumping duty on jute products imported from Bangladesh and Nepal, according to an official notification issued by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Ministry of Commerce.

The review was initiated following applications filed by the Jute Mills Association and AP Mesta Twine Mills Association, submitted on behalf of domestic producers.

The applicants argued that a re-evaluation of the current anti-dumping measures is warranted due to a decline in the export prices of jute products from the two neighbouring countries.

They also alleged that certain exporters are operating beyond their installed production capacity, suggesting that goods may be routed through other producers, thereby undermining existing duties.

In a notification dated June 30, DGTR stated that it had found prima facie evidence supporting the need for a mid-term review.

“On the basis of the duly substantiated application by the domestic producers of like article in India, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of prima facie evidence substantiating the need for a mid-term review... the authority, hereby, initiates mid-term review of the anti-dumping duties imposed on imports,” the notification read.

The scope of the products under investigation includes jute yarn and twine, hessian fabric, sacking bags, and sacking cloth. These items were originally subjected to anti-dumping duties in January 2017.

In March 2018, the DGTR launched an anti-circumvention investigation targeting imports of jute sacking cloth from Bangladesh. The Finance Ministry subsequently extended the anti-dumping duty on jute sacking bags in June 2019.

A sunset review conducted by DGTR in September 2021 recommended the continuation of the duties, which was approved by the Finance Ministry on December 30, 2022.

The current mid-term review covers the investigation period from April 2024 to March 2025, with an injury investigation period spanning April 2021 to March 2024.

(KNN Bureau)