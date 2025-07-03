Centre Approves Rs 1,900 Crore For Virudhunagar PM MITRA Textile Park

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central government has approved Rs 1,900 crore for the development of the PM MITRA Park in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, a 1,052-acre facility designed to serve as a world-class hub for technical textiles and integrated manufacturing.

The announcement was made by A. Sakthivel, Vice-Chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), in a press release issued on Wednesday.

The comprehensive industrial park will feature a 15 million litres per day Zero Liquid Discharge Common Effluent Treatment Plant, accommodation facilities for 10,000 workers, and over 1.3 million square feet of ready-to-use infrastructure.

According to projections, the facility is expected to attract investments totalling Rs 10,000 crore and create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people by 2026.

Sakthivel emphasised that the park will enhance Tamil Nadu's competitive position in value-added, sustainable, and export-oriented apparel manufacturing.

The AEPC has committed to supporting the successful implementation of the PM MITRA initiative through plug-and-play manufacturing facilities, working in coordination with both Central and State government authorities.

The Central government's approval represents a significant development in strengthening India's position in the global textile sector.

Sakthivel noted that the State government's ongoing engagement and sustained efforts have been instrumental in securing this achievement for Tamil Nadu's textile industry.

(KNN Bureau)