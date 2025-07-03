Gold Analysis 03/07: Weakness Supports Gold (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3328 – $3280 – $3220 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3372 – $3390 – $3420 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the resistance level of $3393 with a target of $3300 and a stop-loss at $3420. Buy Gold from the support level of $3290 with a target of $3370 and a stop-loss at $3250.
Generally, these dynamics increase the likelihood that major foreign investors, especially central banks, will continue to prefer other US dollar-denominated assets such as Treasury bonds – a key factor in the rising gold price. Foreign central banks have historically relied on the US dollar as a source of hard currency reserves, but they have recently been concerned by the Trump administration's political moves. Consequently, the People's Bank of China increased its gold reserves for the seventh consecutive month in May, despite rising prices. Several other central banks, including US allies like Poland, have also been buying gold.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTherefore, the rise in gold price to $4000 per ounce is a matter of time, not probability. A number of Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, are now forecasting that the gold price will reach this level in the coming months or years. Finally, other Wall Street firms have argued for months that the gold price could reach $4000 per ounce.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
