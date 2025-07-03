Construction Of Swiss Alpine Solar Plant Begins
Deutsch
de
Bau der ersten alpinen Solaranlage in der Zentralschweiz gestartet
Original
Bau der ersten alpinen Solaranlage in der Zentralschweiz gestartet
The plant in Spiringen, canton Uri, at 1,800 to 2,000 metres above sea level is expected to supply around 12.5 gigawatt hours of electricity per year from 2029. This should be enough for around 2,600 households.
The project is backed by APV Sidenplangg, a partner plant of Energie Uri and the green electricity producer Aventron.
Some 10% of the plant should be connected to the grid by the end of 2025. Construction work began back in April. The official ground-breaking ceremony has now taken place.
Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams

This content was published on Jul 5, 2021 Is Switzerland, one of the world's most environmentally conscious societies, in danger of moving backwards on green projects?
