Swiss Nuclear Power Station Disconnected Due To Heat
-
Français
fr
La centrale de Beznau entièrement débranchée à cause de la chaleur
Original
Read more: La centrale de Beznau entièrement débranchée à cause de la chaleu
Español
es
El calor obliga a desconectar una central nuclear suiza
Read more: El calor obliga a desconectar una central nuclear suiz
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Axpo had already suspended operation of the first unit on Tuesday. The company did the same on Wednesday evening with the second.
High temperatures in the River Aare, which supplies the power station in Döttingen with cooling water, had already forced the electricity company to halve the output of the two reactors, then to disconnect block 1 on Tuesday afternoon. Block 2 followed suit on Wednesday evening.
These measures comply with directives issued by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE). They have been taken in agreement with the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom), the Swiss Federal Institute for Nuclear Safety (ENSI) and the Swiss electricity grid operator Swissgrid, according to Axpo.
Axpo adds that the temporary shutdown of the Beznau power plant poses no threat to the security of the electricity supply or the safety of the Beznau reactors.Protecting flora and fauna
The aim is to protect the flora and fauna of the river, which is currently suffering from the heatwave. Continued operation of the power plant would make the situation even worse. The water drawn from the Aare to cool the reactors is discharged back into the river slightly warmed up, even though the river is already over 25 degrees Celsius.
Unlike Gösgen and Leibstadt, Beznau has no cooling tower.More More Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?
This content was published on Aug 30, 2024 The Swiss government wants to end a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants to ensure all options are open for the country's future energy mix.Read more: Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment