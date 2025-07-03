Manu Tyagi Unveils“Ruby Studios” With A Upcoming Film Title“AUGUST KRANTI”

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Founded by visionary producer Manu Tyagi , VM Music is committed to revolutionizing the music sector by creating soulful and meaningful content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Now, aspiring to open film production studio in Mumbai to back films which can make path breaking cinema, his next feature is an ensemble starring Big casts of Bollywood, whose announcement will be made by 15th of August 2025 titles as“ AUGUST KRANTI ” under the company and Banner“ RUBY STUDIOS ”.

Mr. Manu Tyagi

Son of film producer Vijay Tyagi from Delhi, Mr. Manu Tyagi has been doing wonders in construction work through his company VMS Infra, and has done a start-up for his music company VMS music and has producer various music videos. VM Music, a rapidly growing name in the Indian music and entertainment industry, is proud to announce its upcoming projects and celebrate its achievements.

A Vision Born from Passion

Manu Tyagi, the driving force behind VM Music, has always been deeply passionate about music and acting.“Film and Music are meditation for me-it improves concentration and brings people together. My inspiration for starting VM Music to unveil Ruby Studios was to shape the future of film and music, empower artists, and create business and financial opportunities in the industry,” said Manu Tyagi, Producer .

His journey in the entertainment world started with Asmita Theater Group , Old Delhi, where he trained under the esteemed Mr. Arvind Gaur . With this strong foundation in acting and storytelling, Tyagi embarked on his mission to merge music with impactful narratives, thus giving birth to VM Music.

Mission and Vision: A New Era of Films and Music

VM Music aims to transform the industry into a more inclusive, accessible, and innovative space . The company envisions a world where every artist has the tools to succeed, and every listener finds music that truly connects with them.

“Our mission is simple: to contribute the best films and music to Bollywood and beyond. We are working tirelessly to improve and refine our craft every day,” Tyagi added.

Major Achievements and Upcoming Projects

Since its inception, VM Music has successfully produced and released multiple projects that have garnered widespread appreciation. Some of the recent releases include:



Musafir Hun Yaaro (Recreational) - Swagatam Kalki -

Looking ahead, VM Music is currently engaged in an ambitious feature film project based on a true story of an Indian Army soldier. The company will soon announce the film's title, along with poster releases and further details.

About VM Music

VM Music is an innovative music production company dedicated to creating powerful and inspiring content. Founded by Manu Tyagi , the company focuses on producing high-quality music and film projects that resonate with diverse audiences. With a commitment to nurturing talent and pushing creative boundaries, VM Music continues to be a dynamic force in the entertainment industry.