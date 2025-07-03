Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, European External Action Service Hold Round Of Political Consultations

2025-07-03 02:02:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 4th round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European External Action Service (EEAS) was held Thursday in Doha.
The Qatari side was headed by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and the European side was headed by HE EEAS Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Olof Skoog.
The political consultations discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them.

