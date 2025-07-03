Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Jonah Bank Of Wyoming
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Kendall Hickman
Former employee of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper, Wyoming
Embezzlement of funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .
