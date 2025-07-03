Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Jonah Bank Of Wyoming

Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Jonah Bank Of Wyoming


2025-07-03 02:01:10
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Kendall Hickman
Former employee of Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Casper, Wyoming
Embezzlement of funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

MENAFN03072025007934016983ID1109757747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search