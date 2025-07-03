Aquablu Mosaics Announces Exciting Collaboration With Big Joe To Bring Poolside Fun And Comfort To New Heights

Big Joe Lounge Pool Float

- Sarah Barker, Merchandise ManagerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AquaBlu Mosaics is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Big Joe, a leading innovator in pool floats and outdoor furniture. This partnership brings a hand-picked selection of Big Joe's most popular products directly to AquaBlu's customers, including the Lux Sealander, Lagoon Lounger, Shaka Hammock Sling, and Roma Pool Float.Known for their ultra-comfortable, no-air-needed designs filled with lightweight beans and wrapped in soft, durable fabrics, Big Joe's pool floats and loungers deliver the perfect blend of style and functionality. Whether floating in the pool, lounging on the patio, or adding a playful touch to backyard gatherings, these products promise to elevate any outdoor living space.“Our customers are always looking for pieces that combine high design with ease of use-and Big Joe absolutely delivers,” said Sarah Barker, Merchandise Manager at AquaBlu Mosaics.“We're so excited to bring Big Joe into our mix. Their products are not only fun and well-made, but they also align perfectly with our focus on comfort, design, and accessibility.”The collaboration was made possible through a streamlined vendor integration that enables AquaBlu to work directly with Big Joe's extensive catalog. This partnership is part of AquaBlu's broader strategy to expand its offerings efficiently through innovative vendor relationships, making it easier than ever to create stunning, resort-inspired spaces at home.“These pieces are perfect for pool parties, lounging in the sun, or even gifting to someone who loves the water,” added Barker.“Big Joe products are eye-catching, fun to use, and instantly elevate any outdoor living space.”Customers can explore the new Big Joe collection on AquaBlu's website .About AquaBlu Mosaics:AquaBlu Mosaics is a leading online retailer of premium pool tile, outdoor living products, and design essentials. With a commitment to quality, style, and customer experience, AquaBlu helps homeowners and professionals create spaces that inspire.

