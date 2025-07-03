Sacroiliitis Treatment Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (20252034)

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Global Sacroiliitis Treatment Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the sacroiliitis treatment market size has seen robust growth. The market edged up from $1.64 billion in 2024 to reach an estimated $1.77 billion in 2025, supporting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. Such vigorous growth during the historic period has been spurred primarily due to factors such as an increase in cases of lower back pain, a surge in demand for early diagnosis, a rise in sports-related pelvic injuries, the growing utilization of sophisticated imaging techniques, and a heightened focus on minimally invasive treatments.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Sacroiliitis Treatment Market?

Strong growth isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. By 2029, the sacroiliitis treatment market size is projected to further expand to $2.33 billion, supporting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. This expected growth is backed by key trends such as the upsurge in investments for research and development R&D for new therapeutics, the increasing adoption of telemedicine for chronic pain management, a rise in the incidence of autoimmune diseases, the growing availability of targeted biologic therapies, and a rising demand for personalized medicine approaches.

What's Fueling The Growth In The Sacroiliitis Treatment Market ?

One of the prime growth drivers speeding up the sacroiliitis treatment market forward is the increasing prevalence of joint disorders. These medical conditions, which cause pain, inflammation, stiffness, and hampered movement in the joints, can be due to a myriad of reasons such as injury, aging, autoimmune diseases, or infections. Aging populations, in particular, experience natural wear and tear in their joints, leading to a higher frequency of conditions like osteoarthritis and other degenerative joint diseases. Sacroiliitis treatment plays a pivotal role in managing joint disorders, helping to alleviate inflammation and pain in the sacroiliac joints. This improves both mobility and overall joint function, helping to mitigate symptoms and further joint damage. For instance, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that osteoarthritis, a chronic condition involving the degradation of joint cartilage, affected an estimated 2.1 million Australians in 2022, including 10% of women and 6.1% of men. Thus it is clear, the increasing incidences of joint disorders are largely driving the buoyant growth of the sacroiliitis treatment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sacroiliitis Treatment Market?

Major players include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Sandoz Group AG, UCB S.A., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Globus Medical, Fortis Healthcare, Orthofix Medical Inc., Coherus BioSciences Inc., SI-BONE Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sacroiliitis Treatment Market?

Companies are focusing on gaining regulatory approvals to speed up the launch of innovative therapies, ensure market access, and solidify their competitive positioning. Regulatory approvals are an official nod from government health agencies confirming that a medical treatment is safe and effective for public use. For instance, in December 2023, U.S.-based medical equipment manufacturer Spinal Simplicity received FDA 510k clearance for its Liberty-SI Lateral Implant System. The minimally invasive device, designed specifically for sacroiliac joint fusion in patients with conditions such as sacroiliac disruptions and degenerative sacroiliitis, uses a lateral approach to insert one or two titanium implants through the ilium and into the SI joint into the sacrum to provide stabilization and fusion. These implants are available in multiple sizes and feature a hydroxyapatite coating to enhance integration.

How Is The Global Sacroiliitis Treatment Market Segmented ?

By Type: Medications, Joint Injections, Joint Fusion, Radiofrequency Denervation, Electrical Stimulation

By Diagnosis: Imaging Tests, Physical Examination, Laboratory Tests, Other Diagnosis

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical

By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

By Medications: NSAIDs Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs DMARDs, Biologic Agents, Analgesics

By Joint Injections: Corticosteroid Injections, Platelet-Rich Plasma PRP Injections, Hyaluronic Acid Injections, Prolotherapy

By Joint Fusion: Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion, Open SI Joint Fusion, Robotic-Assisted Fusion Techniques, Posterior Approach Fusion, Lateral Approach Fusion

By Radiofrequency Denervation: Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation, Cooled Radiofrequency Ablation, Pulsed Radiofrequency Ablation

By Electrical Stimulation: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation TENS, Spinal Cord Stimulation SCS, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation PNS

What Are The Leading Region In The Sacroiliitis Treatment Market?

North America held the lion's share in the sacroiliitis treatment market as of 2024, and Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

