Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Set To Experience Stunning Growth During The Forecast Period (20252034) Delveinsight
|Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Report Metrics
|Details
|Study Period
|2020–2034
|Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Report Coverage
|7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Size
|USD 1.3 Billion
|Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Companies
|Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Melinta Therapeutics, Menarini Group, Meiji Seika Pharma, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, AbbVie, Pfizer, Shionogi, Cipla Therapeutics, and others
|Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapies
|Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994), ZAYNICH (zidebactam/cefepime, WCK 5222), Cefepime/Taniborbactam (VNRX-5133), Nacubactam (OP0595), EXBLIFEP, RECARBRIO, ZERBAXA, AVYCAZ/ZAVICEFTA, FETROJA/FETCROJA, VABOMERE, ZEMDRI, and others
Scope of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report
- Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Complicated Urinary Tract Infections current marketed and emerging therapies Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|1
|Key Insights
|2
|Report Introduction
|3
|Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI) Market Overview at a Glance
|3.1
|Market Share (%) Distribution of cUTI by Country in 2024 in the 7MM
|3.2
|Market Share (%) Distribution of cUTI by Country in 2034 in the 7MM
|4
|Methodology
|5
|Executive Summary of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI)
|6
|Key Events
|7
|Disease Background and Overview
|7.1
|Introduction
|7.2
|Classification of UTI
|7.3
|Signs and Symptoms of cUTIs
|7.4
|Risk Factors and Causes
|7.5
|Pathophysiology of cUTIs
|7.6
|Complications
|7.7
|Diagnosis of cUTIs
|7.7.1
|Diagnostic Guidelines for Complicated Urinary Tract Infection
|7.7.2
|Differential diagnosis (DDx)
|7.7.3
|Diagnostic Algorithum
|8
|Treatment and Management of cUTIs
|8.1
|Antibiotic resistance in cUTI
|8.2
|Treatment Guidelines for Complicated Urinary Tract Infection
|8.2.1
|The European Association of Urology (EAU) Guidelines for Treatment of cUTIs
|8.2.2
|NICE Guidelines for the management of cUTIs
|8.2.3
|IDSA 2024 Guidance on the Treatment of Antimicrobial Resistant Gram-Negative Infections
|8.3
|Treatment Algorithm for cUTI
|9
|Epidemiology and Patient Population
|9.1
|Key Findings
|9.2
|Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
|9.3
|Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of cUTI in 7MM
|9.4
|The United States
|9.4.1
|Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of cUTI in the United States
|9.4.2
|Age-specific Cases of cUTI in the United States
|9.4.3
|Gender-specific Cases of cUTI in the United States
|9.4.4
|Pathogen-specific Cases of cUTI in the United States
|9.4.5
|Total Treated Cases of cUTI in the United States
|9.5
|EU4 and the UK
|9.5.1
|Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of cUTI in EU4 and the UK
|9.5.2
|Age-specific Cases of cUTI in EU4 and the UK
|9.5.3
|Gender-specific Cases of cUTI in EU4 and the UK
|9.5.4
|Pathogen-specific Cases of cUTI in EU4 and the UK
|9.5.5
|Total Treated Cases of cUTI in EU4 and the UK
|9.6
|Japan
|9.6.1
|Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of cUTI in Japan
|9.6.2
|Age-specific Cases of cUTI in the Japan
|9.6.3
|Gender-specific Cases of cUTI in the Japan
|9.6.4
|Pathogen-specific Cases of cUTI in the Japan
|9.6.5
|Total Treated Cases of cUTI in the Japan
|10
|Patient Journey
|10.1
|Site of Care for patients with cUTI
|10.2
|Treatment Algorithm of cUTI
|10.3
|Proportion of patients that are multi-drug resistant & efficacy rate of drugs
|10.4
|Specialities involved in site of care
|11
|Marketed Therapies
|11.1
|Key Cross of Marketed Therapies
|11.2
|EXBLIFEP (Cefepime/Enmetazobactam): Allecra Therapeutics
|11.2.1
|Product Description
|11.2.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|11.2.3
|Clinical Developmental Activities
|11.2.4
|Safety and efficacy
|11.3
|RECARBRIO (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam): Merck Sharp & Dohme
|11.3.1
|Product Description
|11.3.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|11.3.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.3.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.4
|ZERBAXA (ceftolozane/tazobactam): Merck Sharp & Dohme
|11.4.1
|Product Description
|11.4.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|11.4.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.4.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.5
|AVYCAZ/ ZAVICEFTA (ceftazidime/avibactam): AbbVie/Pfizer
|11.5.1
|Product Description
|11.5.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|11.5.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.5.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.6
|FETROJA/FETCROJA (cefiderocol): Shionogi
|11.6.1
|Product Description
|11.6.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|11.6.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.6.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.7
|VABOMERE (meropenem/vaborbactam): Melinta Therapeutics
|11.7.1
|Product Description
|11.7.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|11.7.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.7.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|11.8
|ZEMDRI (plazomicin): Cipla Therapeutics
|11.8.1
|Product Description
|11.8.2
|Regulatory Milestones
|11.8.3
|Other Developmental Activities
|11.8.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|12
|Emerging Therapies
|12.1
|Key Cross Competition
|12.2
|Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994): Spero Therapeutics
|12.2.1
|Product Description
|12.2.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|12.2.3
|Clinical Development
|12.2.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|12.2.5
|Analyst View
|12.3
|ZAYNICH (zidebactam/cefepime, WCK 5222): Wockhardt
|12.3.1
|Product Description
|12.3.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|12.3.3
|Clinical Development
|12.3.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|12.3.5
|Analyst View
|12.4
|Cefepime/Taniborbactam (VNRX-5133): Venatorx Pharmaceuticals/Melinta Therapeutics/Menarini Group
|12.4.1
|Product Description
|12.4.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|12.4.3
|Clinical Development
|12.4.4
|Safety and Efficacy
|12.4.5
|Analyst View
|12.5
|Nacubactam (OP0595): Meiji Seika Pharma/Fedora Pharmaceuticals
|12.5.1
|Product Description
|12.5.2
|Other Developmental Activities
|12.5.3
|Clinical Development
|12.5.4
|Analyst View
|13
|Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI) - Seven Major Market Analysis
|13.1
|Key Findings
|13.2
|Market Outlook
|13.3
|Conjoint Analysis
|13.4
|Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|13.5
|Market Size in the 7MM
|13.5.1
|Total Market Size of cUTI in the 7MM
|13.5.2
|Market Size of cUTI by Therapies in the 7MM
|13.6
|Market Size in the United States
|13.6.1
|Total Market Size of cUTI in the United States
|13.6.2
|Market Size of cUTI by Therapies in the United States
|13.7
|Market Size in EU4 and the UK
|13.7.1
|Total Market size of cUTI in EU4 and the UK
|13.7.2
|Market Size of cUTI by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|13.8
|Market Size in Japan
|13.8.1
|Total Market Size of cUTI in Japan
|13.8.2
|Market size of cUTI by Therapies in Japan
|14
|KOL Views
|15
|SWOT Analysis
|16
|Unmet Needs
|17
|Market Access and Reimbursement
|17.1
|United States
|17.1.1
|Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
|17.2
|EU4 and the UK
|17.2.1
|Germany
|17.2.2
|France
|17.2.3
|Italy
|17.2.4
|Spain
|17.2.5
|United Kingdom
|17.3
|Japan
|17.3.1
|MHLW
|17.4
|Reimbursement Scenario in the 7MM
|17.4.1
|Reimbursement Scenario in the US
|17.4.2
|Patient Access Programs
|17.4.3
|Key HTA decisions
|18
|Appendix
|18.1
|Bibliography
|19
|DelveInsight Capabilities
|20
|Disclaimer
Related Reports
Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline
Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key cUTIs companies, including Spero Therapeutics, Iterum Therapeutics, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics, Allecra Therapeutics, Wockhardt, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, among others.
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Market
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key uUTIs companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Locus Biosciences, Inmunotek, among others.
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key uUTIs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Locus Biosciences, Inmunotek, among others.
Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline
Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key UTIs companies, including Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Helperby Therapeutics, Spexis, LUCA Biologics, Seed Health, Inc., Aelin Therapeutics, Omnix Medical, Inmunotek S.L., Sinovent Pty Ltd., Qilu Pharmaceuticals, Entasis Therapeutics, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Locus Biosciences, Nabriva Therapeutics, Utility Therapeutics, Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Osel Inc., Evofem Biosciences, Enlivex, Fimbrion Therapeutics, Rebiotix, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Lakewood Amedex, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sihuan Pharmaceuticals, SuperTrans Medical, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, among others.
