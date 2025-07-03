Turf Distributors Launches Trilocktm Three‐Layer Backing System To Redefine Artificial Turf & Synthetic Grass Performance

Turf Distributors TriLock Backing

Turf Distributors Artificial Grass TriLock Backing

Triple‐layer TriLockTM Backing boosts turf stability, drainage & fiber retention, delivering cleaner, long‐lasting performance for landscape, pet, play & sport.

- Ty Seibert, President Turf DistributorsTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Turf Distributors Launches TriLockTM Three Layer Backing System to Redefine Artificial Turf & Synthetic Grass PerformanceTriLockTM backing boosts turf stability, drainage & fiber retention, delivering cleaner, long lasting performance for landscape, pet, play & sport.Temecula, CA - July 3, 2025 - Turf Distributors today debuted TriLockTM, a three layer artificial turf backing system engineered for superior fiber retention, dimensional stability, and rapid drainage across landscape, pet, play, and sport applications. By integrating structural reinforcement, high tuft bind strength, and fast liquid flow through into a single construction, TriLockTM helps synthetic grass stay flatter, cleaner, and longer lasting with less maintenance.“TriLockTM represents a major evolution in turf design,” said Ty Seibert, President Turf Distributors.“We set out to eliminate the compromises contractors and homeowners often face-whether it's bunching, shedding, or poor drainage. This is turf backing re engineered from the ground up.”The system's structural stability resists wrinkling, rippling, and thermal expansion, even under heavy foot traffic or summer heat. Enhanced tuft bind technology locks fibers firmly in place to reduce pile layover and preserve long term visual appeal, while an open, perforated architecture enables ultra fast drainage that helps curb moisture buildup, mold, and odor. FreshGuardTM antimicrobial protection is embedded directly into one of the layers for a cleaner, fresher surface-especially important in pet and playground settings. One layer is also manufactured with renewable, bio based, and recycled content, offering sustainability benefits without sacrificing performance.TriLockTM now anchors Turf Distributors' newest products-DreamScape AerisTM and VistaScape SolisTM-manufactured in America using globally sourced materials and available nationwide through the company's extensive distribution network. Each TriLock equipped product is backed by a 25 year product warranty and an 8 year labor credit for qualifying installation related issues, giving contractors and property owners added confidence in long term performance.About Turf DistributorsBased in Temecula, California, Turf Distributors is a leading supplier of artificial turf and synthetic grass solutions, offering both domestically manufactured and imported products through an extensive U.S. distribution network.

Sandra Pearce

Turf Distributors

+1 951-461-5354

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.